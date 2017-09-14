Drivers brought their classic cars to race around Snowmass Village

Courtesy Snowmass Tourism.

Old American muscle cars, Ferraris and even Formula One race cars from the 60's and 70's all zipped around the streets of Snowmass Village Thursday morning.

The town closed off several streets for the race. The track is about 1.3 miles long.

Nearly 70 drivers participated. One group of drivers was known as the Big Bore Boys. They drive some classic Ford Mustangs among other American muscle cars.

The cars race until 5 p.m. Thursday. They'll take the race to Aspen Motorsports Park on Friday, and then return to Snowmass Village on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a car show.

Thursday's race kicked off Snowmass Village's Motoring Classic Weekend. It includes a big party after the race, a wine festival on Friday, and a casino night on Saturday to raise money for cancer research.

You can find more details on the Motoring Classic Weekend at the Snowmass Village tourism website.

