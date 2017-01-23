Eat colorful fruit and vegetables every day

KUSA - A healthy habit is to include fruits and vegetables daily in your diet. Think of colors when buying them to add a variety of nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients that act as antioxidants. They will all boost your immunity, are great for heart health and prevention of certain cancers. There are many inexpensive options less than a dollar per pound. Here are some ideas to start 2017 right.

Red: Strawberries (frozen when not in season) and beets.

Blue/Purple: Blueberries (frozen) and figs.

Yellow/Orange: Acorn squash and papaya

Greens: Dandelion greens and avocado

White: Banana and ginger

Other tips:

1) Keep fruits and vegetables nearby on the counter in a bowl.

2) Cut and slice, ready to eat. It makes it easy for little hands.

3) Read how to store properly your fruits and vegetables to make them last.

4) Freeze fruits or vegetables to save them for later.

5) Frozen and canned fruits and vegetables are economical all year around or when not in season.

6) Serve fruits for desserts.

7) Picky eaters? It is ok to hide some veggies in hamburger meats, soups, macaroni and cheese. Think of mashed or puree veggies.

8) Wash and rinse under tap water all fruits and vegetables. Do this even before cutting.

9) Pickled fruits or veggies are great for winter.

10) Cut up veggies ahead of time to save some prep time.

A diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables is also good for your weight. In Colorado less than 14 percent meet the recommended amount of fruits daily and only 10 percent meet the recommended amount of vegetables daily according the latest statistics of the CDC.

Source: CDC report from July 2015: Adults meeting fruits and vegetables recommendations, 2013.

