6 Tibetan Buddhist monks visiting Durango during worldwide tour

KUSA - Six Tibetan Buddhist monks from the Gaden Shartse Monastery in India will be visiting Durango.

They are on a worldwide fundraising and cultural exchange tour that is stopping in southern Colorado July 10 through 16.

They will be holding two discussions at the Durango Dharma Center during the week.

The first, "Death, Bardo & Rebirth," will be on Monday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. The second one, "The Six Perfections: Ethics, Patience, Effort, Concentration, Wisdom, Generosity," is happening Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m.

The events are free, but a $10 - $20 donation is suggested.

The monks will also be constructing a Mandala at the Sorrel Sky Gallery.

