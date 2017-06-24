7th Annual Wishes and Heroes benefit raises money and hopes

Say hey to Reagan!

What's better than honoring heroes and making the wishes of children come true? Our 9NEWS morning show team hit the state Saturday night for the 7th Annual Wishes and Heroes Benefit Concert.

It's put on by our very own Corey Rose and grants a wish - through the Make A Wish Foundation - to a Colorado child fighting leukemia.

It also raises money for the Colorado Professional Fire Fighters Foundation. She's even been awarded an IAFF Media Award for her work covering firefighters in the field. And guess what? Her father was a firefighter for more than 30 years.

This year, Corey's wish kid is Reagan. She was diagnosed a year ago with Acute Lymphoblastic leukemia.

He sadly passed away after fighting leukemia.

Donations were taken at the event and through ticket pricing. Donations were also raised online - and beat the goal of $5,000!

The concert tonight - featuring Phat Daddy - took place just off the 16th Street Mall where hundreds rocked the night away.

