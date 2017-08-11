9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: August 11- August 13

Summer is nearing the end so it’s even more important to enjoy the many things Colorado has going on this weekend.

Whether you want to squeeze in one more turkey leg or run a 5k to burn off the funnel cakes you enjoyed all summer, there is no reason to stay home.

Velorama Festival: August 11 – August 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2sUOnxH

This unique festival merges one of the largest cycling competitions Colorado has seen with music, food, drink, and shopping.

Take all of those qualities and place them in the RiNo Art District and you have yourself a guaranteed good time.

So grab your family and head on down to Denver to celebrate the summer nearing an end in a very Colorado way.

Ticket prices range from $25 - $45 .

Rugged Maniac 5k: August 12 at 9:45 a.m. - http://bit.ly/2awZHHc

Thunder Valley Motorsports is hosting this intense 5k that is packed full of 25 obstacles and one giant party.

This three-mile course is so challenging it will make you feel better about all the calories you’ve eaten at festivals this summer.

It includes climb towers, a giant water slide, underground tunnels, and even has a chance to leap over fire.

The race ends with a daylong party that has adult bounce castles, a dance floor, games and a mechanical bull.

Tickets are $100 plus tax.

Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival: August 11- August 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2vM87s2

This festival got its start in 1969, the year Wheat Ridge officially became a city, and is named after the booming Wheat Ridge carnation industry after World War II.

Since then the Festival, which is also a non-profit, has only gotten bigger, better and even includes it’s own parade.

There is also a car show, rides, a circus, a vendor fair, live music, and plenty of food for you and your family.

The event is free and is held at Anderson Park in Wheat Ridge.

Special Olympics Plane Pull: August 12 at 11 a.m. – http://bit.ly/1YdHj8p

Head down to the Signature Flight Support at Denver International Airport to help support the Special Olympics at this unique fundraiser.

This event challenges teams of up to 25 to attempt a giant tug-of-war with an 164,000-pound airplane.

The team must move the jumbo jet 12 feet across the tarmac in the least amount of time and must raise a minimum amount of $1250 to participate.

If you are interested in doing more than watching and donating but can’t pull a team of 25 together, check with your local police and fire departments who may have spots open.

Be sure to register online in advance.

Insane Inflatable 5k: August 12 with waves starting at 8:30 am and going through 11:00 a.m - http://bit.ly/2vM0h1z

A 5k obstacle course made up entirely of inflatable obstacles? Sign me up!

This 5k, at Dicks Sporting Goods Park, will not only challenge you but you’ll be having so much fun you may not notice that you just did a 5k.

Ticket prices range from $65 to $100 and base price tickets include Access, a T-shirt, a finisher medal, and a custom runner’s bib.

Parking for this race is $10 and is cash only.

Polish Food Festival: August 12 from 12 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2uNgdMj

Peirogi, kielbasa, and cabbage rolls oh my!

The Polish Food Festival fuses your favorite food, costumes, dancing and of course there will be polish beer.

This Free event at Saint Joseph Polish Catholic Church celebrates the diversity of our state and has a pierogi eating contest!

Don’t forget to bring a few extra dollars so you can enjoy the pastries, food, and beer.

Jeffco Fair and Festival: August 11 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., August 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., August 13 form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2bklHKJ

This weekend the Jefferson County Fairgrounds will come alive with their biggest celebration yet.

The fairgrounds will be divided in to several zones that allow you to find fun entertainment catered to you no matter your age.

There will be an educational zone, concerts, an outdoor adventure zone, pro-wrestling, a rodeo, ariel stunts and even Goat Yoga for a Cause.

The event is free but some activities are available for an additional cost.

The 9th annual Cherry Creek Food and Wine: August 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. - http://bit.ly/291QC8S

Twenty Cherry Creek restaurants will be heading to Fillmore Plaza to bring you a diverse night of wining and dining.

Local Chef’s will bring their A-game in this competition that allows you to try out their most unique dishes.

Tickets include sample bites, local wine, beer and spirits as well as live music.

Ticket prices range from $65 to $85 or a designated driver ticket is $45

Fire Station Bingo Night: August 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2uMEfr1

Who doesn’t love a good bingo competition and when it’s for a good cause, it gets even better.

You can support the Denver Firefighters Museum and win some prizes while you do it.

Every ticket comes with admission to the museum, dinner, one raffle ticket and FIVE rounds of bingo.

Pre-ordered tickets are $15 for an adult, $13 for members, and $10 for kids under 12

Door prices are slightly higher.

All proceeds go to the Denver Firefighters Museum.

