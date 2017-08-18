9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: August 18 - August 20

KUSA - The summer isn't over yet! There are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and cycling events to keep you entertained all weekend long!

Silent Disco Street Party: August 18 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. - http://bit.ly/2w92jZE

The Square on 21st, between Larimer and Lawrence in the ballpark neighborhood, is throwing a giant party without the noise.

When you arrive at this free event you will receive headphones with three channels to three different DJ’s battling for your best dance moves.

When your dancing shoes get a little uncomfortable just step back and watch a block full of people dancing to no music.

VIP tickets are available for $25 and include guaranteed headphones and five drink tokens.

All proceeds go to the Ballpark Collective’s initiatives for a cleaner and safer ballpark area.

South by Southeast: August 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2v7NG4p

This family friendly pop-up event has everything you need for a fun Saturday whether you want to leave the kids at your parents or you want to bring them with you.

Some of Denver’s favorite Food trucks, brewery’s, bands and community projects are all headed to James A. Bible Park to remind you that summer’s not over yet.

If you are looking to bring Fido and the kids they will find plenty of fun at the Kid’s play area, the family yard games area, or the off-leash Dog Park.

Admission is free but with food trucks like Hey PB&J, Bearn Machine, J Street, and breweries like Crazy Mountain, Comrade, and Colorado Cider Co. you will want to bring a little extra cash to fill your bellies.

Floating Party: Platte River Tubing: August 19 at 11:00 a.m. - http://bit.ly/2uWQUIQ

Has it been a long week and you are looking for a little fun in the sun? The Floating Party might be just what you need.

Join others like you looking for a fun relaxing day at 1 p.m. for the tube launch or head over early and tailgate at

Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton at 11 a.m.

Admission is free and participants will enjoy discounts for LYFT and Breckenridge Brewery.

Those running the event ask that you not litter and warn that you are tubing at your own risk.



Fun at the Firehouse Free Day: August 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2xawxs8

Do your kids eyes light up every time you drive by a fire station?

This event at the Denver Firefighters Museum allows them to do more than admire from afar.

Watch their excitement grow as they head in to a 1909 fire station, get up close to a fire engine, join in on a scavenger hunt, and maybe even see a real firefighter.

Admission is free all day but special activities are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food Rescue Ride: August 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2wnBMHE

The 3rd annual Food Rescue Ride believes that healthy food options should be available to everyone.

This bike ride takes off at Cherry Creek State Park and offers three ride options to fit all levels of cyclists and is the largest fundraising event for the Denver Food Rescue of the year.

Registration prices range from $15 to $30 depending on age and number of riders in your team.

Registration includes a free web-page to raise your minimum of $200 and includes a thank you gift, free parking, a light breakfast with coffee, Lunch from Peppapot Food Truck, Little Man Ice Cream, Beer from Ratio Beerworks, and Raffle tickets for additional prizes.

Vintage/Retro Fashion Show and Rockabilly Dance: August 19 at 5 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2xaJClb

Step back in time with this retro inspired fashion show and dance event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW Post 1.

Meet local Fashion designers showing off their favorite old-time designs, learn how to swing dance, and enjoy a cocktail/food truck hour.

After your mind has been taken to another era you can join in on the dance party from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and don’t forget your classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, and attire.

Bride to Bride Flea Market: August 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – http://bit.ly/2wgEjUS

If you are soon to be betrothed you are likely trying to stay within a reasonable budget. If you have recently been married you are likely stuck with a garage full of stuff you will never use again.

Whichever situation you are in, this Flea Market is calling your name.

The Bride to Bride Flea Market at the Summit Conference and Event Center allows you to find a good deal or to finally free up enough space to park in your garage again.

Admission is $5 and it’s a cash only event.

Don’t forget to contact http://bit.ly/2vP4wqy directly to be a seller.

Westword Tacolandia 2017: August 20 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2uDcRjO

Everyone loves a good taco.

Civic Center Park in Denver is bringing you unlimited tacos from 40 taquerias and Mexican restaurants.

That’s not all! You’ll also enjoy live entertainment, a car show, and beverages brought to you by Bud Light,

Exotico Teguila, Jarritos, Lee Spirits, and Mija Sangria.

Tickets range from $35 to $75

PRO-TIP: Use code PIRATA for discounted tickets or head over to Groupon.

Incredible, Edible Gluten-Free Food Fair: August 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – http://bit.ly/2vPdAMp

Choose between 100 different gluten-free vendors from all over the country and enjoy samples of all of your favorite foods.

There is more to this event than delicious gluten-free food. There is a kids zone, educational material, a silent auction, and deals on gluten-free products.

Admission is free to members of the Celiac Support Association and $10 per household for non-members.

Don’t forget to grab your free French Macaron when you arrive!



