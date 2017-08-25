9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: August 25 - August 27

KUSA - The festivals may be slowing down but great options for your weekend still remain!

Whether you choose to join a cornhole competition or to have cider with clowns, there are have plenty of ways to celebrate the end of the work week.

Loveland Corn Roast Festival: August 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and August 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2vveoEo

If you love all things corn you will definitely be putting this event in downtown Loveland on your calendar.

There is more to this festival than broiled and roasted corn, there is also a corn hole tournament, a corn shucking competition, live music, and a corn parade.

This free event not only unites the community over a common love of corn, it also promotes local businesses.

So grab the family and head down to Loveland with an empty tummy.



Colorado Cider and Beer Circus: August 25 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. - http://bit.ly/1NSFw3u

This very unique event is where cider, beer, cheese, and clowns finally merge. Yup you read that right, Clowns!

The Colorado Cider and Beer Circus at Copper Mountain showcases not only ciders and beers but you’ll also be entertained by jugglers, mimes, clowns, and acrobats.

In case that’s not enough entertainment for you The Corporation Band will be providing some live tunes while you figure out which cider is your favorite.

Tickets range from $35 to $50 depending on what package you decide on.



Affordable Arts Festival: August 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2vnjtPu

Do you want to fill your home with one of a kind pieces but don’t have a one of a kind budget? This festival is for you.

More than 140 artists will be heading down to the Arapahoe Community College Littleton campus to show you their best work.

This unintimidating venue will not only keep you under budget with the free parking, but each piece will be available for less than $100.

Admission at the gate is $5 but children under 12 are free.

Proceeds benefit the ACC foundation.



Bike with a Deputy: August 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2gbwUzp

What better way to learn how to ride a bike safely than to do it with a deputy.

The Bike with a Deputy event will not only teach kids bike safety but they get to do it with local law enforcement officers.

Deputies will interact with each child as they check helmets to make sure they fit and make sure each bicycle is working properly before taking the kids on a four or five mile ride.

Admission to this event is free and rides will depart every 30 minutes from the parking lot at Columbine High School.



The Color run 5k Denver: August 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - http://bit.ly/2wukiKn

The Color run slogan is “The happiest 5k on the planet” and says it’s a place where “unicorns are real, and foam clouds make everything better”

We aren’t sure you will see real unicorns but you will see giant inflatable unicorns, play in a foam zone, win a unicorn medal, write on the inspirational dream wall, and head over to the purple color zone.

The run will begin at the Coors Field parking lot and whether you decide to run with a team for $44.99 a person, or run on your own for $49.99, this 5k is sure to add a splash of color to your weekend.

Participant kits include a super soft new tee, a color runner headband, a unicorn finishers medal, and let’s not forget the color packet!

Market Mixology: August 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2xirwi2

When the Union Station Farmers Market combines with some of Denver’s top bartenders you know a good time will be had by all.

Market Mixology at Union Station allows you to enjoy locally grown fruits and vegetables while sipping away on a cocktail designed by a team of bartenders and local farmers.

After the teams craft these unique recipes, each of them will be then be listed on coasters and samples of the will be handed out at the Terminal bar.

The event is free but bring a bit of cash to make sure you can enjoy a cocktail and a grab some veggies to cook later.



Bowling for Animals 2017: August 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2iw0mB5

It’s a parenting win if you can fuse a great night of fun with the family and also benefit a good cause!

Bowling for animals wants you to bring your family over to the Holiday Lanes in Lakewood to save some furry lives.

The cost per lane is $150 or $25 per person and includes three hours of bowling, bowling shoes, a large pizza, and a pitcher of soda.

All proceeds go towards helping Demi’s Animal Rescue, a no kill shelter that focuses on the behavioral reconditioning to help animals transform in to the perfect pet for your home.

Be sure to register in advance.



Hiking and Yoga: August 26 from 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - http://bit.ly/2xyq4Hy

Hiking up a mountain to do yoga surrounded by Colorado views sounds like a very peaceful and refreshing way to start off your weekend.

All you need is a positive attitude, a yoga mat, a bottle of water, and sun screen to help shake-off those work week woes and start fresh.

Participants need to buy tickets in advance and be at the North Table Mountain Park in Golden by 7:45 a.m.

Tickets are $15 plus fees.



Skis, suds, and soul: August 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2xyhV5Z

We always say beer tastes better when it’s for a good cause and this event is no exception.

Music, beer and the love of skis will be in perfect harmony at Meier Skis’ in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood,

That’s not all, the Skis, Suds, and Soul event benefits not only your taste buds but proceeds will go to the Wish of a Lifetime organization.

The Wish of a Lifetime organization grants wishes daily for elderly in the region and helps to eliminate the feeling of isolation by encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

Looking for something a little fancier than General admission ($30-$40)? VIP tickets are available for $100 and include a VIP entrance, unlimited beer and wine, a private bar area and wine cellar entry, meet and greet with the musicians, and a tour of the Meier ski workshop.

