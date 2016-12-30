9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - We’ll start this weekend off in 2016 and wake up in the New Year Sunday. There will be plenty of events to help you and your family ring in the New Year.

Some of them will get you to the 10-second countdown to 2017, while others will allow you to celebrate the New Year, but still be in bed before the clock strikes midnight.

New Year’s at Rocky Mountain National Park - http://bit.ly/2ieYCZ3

On New Year’s Eve you can join a ranger for a 1.5-hour cross-country ski or snowshoeing tour of the Kawuneeche Valley in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP.)

Then, on New Year’s Day, you can head on outdoors again for an intermediate snowshoe walk in RMNP. The walk won’t be until 1 p.m. so you can still stay up until midnight to celebrate the night before.

New Year’s Eve at Barr Lake - http://bit.ly/1VFoPMQ

Bring your family out to Barr Lake for its New Year’s Eve party at noon so the kids can celebrate without missing their bedtime.

There will be crafts, snacks, party favors, and a balloon drop counting down to 12 o’clock when a toast will be made with sparkling cider and fruit punch.

If you’d like to attend you’re asked to RSVP to the Nature Center by calling 303-659-6005 or by sending an email to barr.lake.nature.center@state.co.us to let officials know how many people are coming.

Noon Year’s Eve - http://bit.ly/2iejZM3

The Children’s Museum is also bringing the sights, sounds and excitement of Times Square to the museum – all before bedtime.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the ball will drop every hour starting at 10 a.m.

There will be bubble wrap “fireworks,” fountains of confetti, face painting, art projects, music and more.

Tickets are $15. Children and people over the age of 60 get a $2 discount. Children under the age of 1 are free.

Museum members and SNAP/Quest cardholders get a 50 percent discount.

Zoo Year’s Eve

The Denver Zoo will be having a special New Year’s Eve celebration during its Zoo Lights event Saturday.



There will be special activities to keep the kids busy until the countdown at 9 p.m.

Paying for admission into Zoo Lights will get you into the Zoo Year’s Eve celebration.

You can find the schedule of activities here.

New Year’s Eve at Club Wings

The Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum is having a special New Year’s eve party Saturday night.

New Year’s Eve at Club Wings will take you inside a World War II-era aircraft hanger to bring in the New Year with all you can eat snacks, an open bar, and a DJ.

The party starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m. The museum partnered up with Lyft to offer you discounted rides home.

You can buy tickets here. You'll also find information on how to purchase a discounted ticket.

Local New Year’s Eve Parties

There are too many New Year’s Eve parties to count in the Denver Metro area. Fortunately for us, many of them have been compiled into a list on one website.

You can find locations, ticket pricing and event information on the different parties around the metro here.

Downtown Denver Fireworks - http://bit.ly/2fUNuxy

And of course, it wouldn’t be a New Year’s Eve celebration without fireworks.

The city will be putting on two free fireworks shows on Saturday night. The first is at 9 p.m. for families seeking a celebration earlier in the evening. The second will happen at midnight.

The best viewing spots will be along the mile-long 16th Street Mall.

For those of you still wanting to get in some last minute holiday events you still have some time.

Trail of Lights - http://bit.ly/2fNYmiy

It’s the last weekend to check out the Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms in Littleton. Colorful holiday lights illuminate a winding path through the Colorado countryside.

Trail of Lights offers visitors a path that leads to the warming hut, the children's area and on to Hildebrand Ranch.

Tickets are $11 for adults and $9 for children.

Gingerbread House Competition - http://bit.ly/2hzOTyJ

It’s also the last weekend to check out the gingerbread houses on display at the History Colorado Center.

Culinary students at the Art Institute of Colorado create gingerbread versions of historic Colorado homes.

They are on display in the lobby of the center. You can take a look at them and vote for your favorite through Jan. 2.

The center will be closed on Jan. 1. It Is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.

