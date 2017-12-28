9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: December 29-31

(Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

KUSA - Prepare to ring in 2018 this weekend!

The New Year arrives Sunday night and there are many events in Colorado this weekend to help you celebrate. Grab your scarf, mittens and hot cocoa and check out one of these fun events across Colorado:

New Year's Eve Fireworks

Denver

Sun. Dec. 31 at 9:00 p.m. & Midnight

Two fireworks shows will help Colorado ring in 2018. The family-friendly and free fireworks shows take place along the 16th Street Mall at 9 p.m. and midnight. The shows are identical and synchronized to music from DJs. RTD will also be providing free rides on New Year's Eve.

Georgetown Loop Railroad

Georgetown

Fri. Dec. 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Head to the mountains and experience winter in Colorado from a train! The Georgetown Loop Railroad has two Santa trains for the little kid in everyone. On the "Santa's North Pole Adventure" you can ride the Georgetown Loop Train with Santa. Free cookies and hot cocoa will be available at the depot and every child 12 and under will receive a bell from Santa. "Santa's Lighted Forest" provides a ride where you can see thousands of lights at the depot and in the forest. Santa won't be on the train but he'll be available to meet at the depot afterwards. Get your tickets ahead of time at GeorgetownLoopRR.com.

Cooper's 75th Birthday Party

Leadville

Sun. Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m.

Cooper is celebrating 75 years! Enjoy the festivities with a ski and snowboard day in the heart of the majestic Rocky Mountains. Cooper, located just a few miles from Leadville, is known for its laid-back atmosphere, family-friendly vibe, smiling faces and budget-friendly prices. On New Year's Eve there will be music, birthday cake, balloons and a torchlight parade.

NoCo New Year's Eve Midnight Ball

Fort Collins

Sun. Dec. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

For those looking for some adult fun, this New Year's Eve ball is projected to be the largest party in Northern Colorado. Only those 21 and older can enter this party at the Hilton in Fort Collins. The ball features hors d'oeuvres, a party DJ, dancing, signature cocktails, photo opportunities, a champagne toast and plenty of desserts. Discount room rates are available too. This New Year's Eve party is your ticket to a fun start to 2018.

Zoo Year's Eve

Denver

Sun. Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A Zoo Year’s Eve party is planned at the Denver Zoo starting at 5:30 p.m. with music, face painting, a magician and Princess meet-and-greet. Families can enjoy the Zoo Lights display of 150 animated animal sculptures before the countdown to new year at 9 p.m. Admission (non-members) is $17/adults, $14/seniors 65+ and $12/kids 3-11. Get $2 off per ticket when you purchase in advance online. Denver Zoo members also get an additional $2 off each ticket. 303-376-4800.

Downtown Countdown with Fuel

Grand Junction

Sun. Dec. 31 from 8:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Multi-platinum recording artist Fuel will be ringing in the New Year in downtown Grand Junction with supporting artist Dead Cowboyz. Fuel is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Sunburn. The rock band has a trip of chart-toppers including "Shimmer," "Innocent" and "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)" which spent 10 weeks at #1. General admission and VIP tickets are available for the Two Rivers Convention Center event here. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Waitress

Denver

Fri. Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 30 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m.

This weekend is the last opportunity to experience Sara Bareilles' fun musical Waitress. The show is on a national tour fresh from Broadway. Featuring original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, the Chicago Tribune raves "it's an empowering musical of the highest order" and Entertainment Weekly says "Waitress is a little slice of heaven." Waitress plays Denver's Buell Theatre until Sunday. Tickets are available at DenverCenter.org.

AdAmAn Club Fireworks

Colorado Springs

Sun. Dec. 31 at Midnight

A Pikes Peak tradition since 1922, hearty climbers traverse the icy slopes of Pikes Peak to provide a spectacular show for spectators in the Colorado Springs region. At midnight the climbers set off a huge fireworks display for the delight of everyone below. On a clear night, the AdAmAn Club Fireworks can be seen for hundreds of miles along the Front Range and eastern plains. This is truly a Colorado tradition you need to experience at least once.

Audi Ajax Cup

Aspen

Sat. Dec. 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Audi Ajax Cup features head-to-head slalom races on the famous run of Little Nell at Aspen Mountain. The live race action - benefiting the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club's athletes and scholarship programs - will be followed by a party. Learn more about the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club at TeamAVSC.org.

