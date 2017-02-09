9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - Celebrate love, celebrate single, celebrate science - basically celebrate whatever you want this weekend!

There are so many different things to do, it was hard for us to choose just nine.

We'll start with the events happening inside this weekend. Unfortunately, we're expecting it to cool down and feel like winter again.

But we will also include some outside events for those of you who don't mind the chilly temperatures, or possible snow.

Butterfly Pavilion $5 Day - Feb. 11 - http://bit.ly/2kYSXto

The first $5 day at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster is this Saturday. There are only four of them this year.

Hold Rosie the starfish, or make your way through the pavilion's Tropical Rainforest where there are 1,600 fluttering butterflies. The Butterfly Pavilion is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Members and children a year-old or younger will get in free Saturday.

Denver Firefighters Museum Free Day - Feb. 11 - http://bit.ly/2ltVWXP

You can get into the Denver Firefighters Museum for free on Saturday. The museum is hosting the free day as part of Burn Awareness Week. There will be special activities and a chance to meet active-duty Denver firefighters.

All activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the museum will be open, and free, until 4 p.m.

For those of you who don't mind braving the cold, the Denver Zoo is also offering free admission this weekend - on Sunday.

Loveland Fire and Ice Festival - Feb. 10 - 12 - http://bit.ly/23ypHIH

It's touted as the best family festival of the year. The Loveland Fire and Ice Festival kicks off Friday night in the mountain town. Tens and thousands of people will converge in Loveland to celebrate love, life and the arts.

You can watch live entertainment, sculpting, check out fireworks, eat great food - the list could go on. Best part - it's free to go to the festival.

Last year, the award-winning festival attracted 36,000 people. Organizers hope even more will make it out this year. The hours vary each day.

Bridal Festivals Wedding Expo - Feb. 12 - http://bit.ly/2kxIpRm

Love is in the air on this weekend ahead of Valentine's Day. Couples getting ready to tie-the-knot can spend their Sunday together at Bride Festivals Wedding Expo in Denver's RiNo Art District.

Why not make your wedding planning a one-stop shop? Or at least take this opportunity to find some ideas for your big day. If you purchase tickets in advance you can get them at a discounted price of $7. They will be $10 at the door.

If you don't purchase them ahead of time, you can print out a $2 discount coupon from the event's website for tickets purchased at the door.

Downtown Denver Love Walk - Feb. 12 - http://bit.ly/2ks4Hl2

A group of friendly Denverites will be walking around town sharing their love this weekend. The 3rd annual Love Walk: No Strings Attached is happening from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The 2-mile walk is a way to celebrate the day that's typically reserved for couples in love. Single people, those who are young, those who are old and wise, single parents with kids - basically anyone who wants to show their love through acts of kindness.

If you're interested, the group will meet in front of Union Station's 17th and Wynkoop entrance. You must fill out a waiver if it is your first time doing the walk.

Anti-Valentine's Day Party - Feb. 11 - http://bit.ly/2kYWJmO

Not a fan of Valentine's Day, not a problem - we get it, why not stop by the Anti-Valentine's Day Party at the Tallyn's Reach Library in Aurora?

The party is happening Saturday night from 7 to 9 p.m. Make candy sushi, win prizes playing bingo, and snack on sweet treats.

Student-aged children and teens in grades six through 12 must turn in a permission slip. Tickets are available online. As of Thursday afternoon there were still 27 spots open.

Yoga at Cheluna - Feb. 11 - http://bit.ly/2lwyDh9

Find your center, and a good brew at Cheluna Brewing Co. in Aurora this weekend. The local brewer is hosting Yoga at Cheluna with Emily Boyle this Saturday.

It costs $10 for the class. $15 for the class and a beer. All proceeds will benefit the local non-profit organization, Project Worthmore, which supports refugees living in Colorado.

CU on the Weekend Spring Lectures - Feb. 11 - http://bit.ly/2kYRXFV

Mark your calendars. The University of Colorado Boulder is starting its CU on the Weekend Spring lectures this Saturday. CU hosts a series of free public lectures from February through April.

This week, Daniel Medeiros, an associate professor with the school of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology will be presenting a lecture about animal evolution. It's happening at the Jennie Smoly Caruthers Biotechnology Building, Butcher Auditorium, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Bighorn Sheep Day - Feb. 11 - http://bit.ly/2kscyPM

It's going to be a special Saturday at the Garden of the Gods down in Colorado Springs. It's Bighorn Sheep Day!

The free family event gives outdoor enthusiasts the opportunity to look for Bighorn Sheep in their natural environment. There will be activities, door prizes and more at the Visitor and Nature Center at the park.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KUSA