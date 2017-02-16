9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - We've enjoyed spring-like weather all week, and it's sticking around for the weekend. So get outside and enjoy it.

There are several events to get you outside. You also have the option to taking a nice stroll to the events happening inside in your neighborhoods.

There are so many to list, we boiled it down for you to - you guessed it - nine events!

Castle Rock Bull Riding - Feb. 18 - http://bit.ly/2kvzm5f

The National Western Stock Show may have come and gone, but you can still catch some bull riding in Colorado.

The fifth annual Castle Rock Bull Riding event is happening this Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

There will be two bull riding shows - one at 2 p.m., and another at 7 p.m.

Top riders will be competing at this weekend's event. There will be several vendors at the family-friendly show as well as mini bulls. If you've never seen a mini bull, this is probably a great chance to check them out.

Admission is $11.48 for people ages 16 and under. 17 and over will cost $16.73.

CSU Night on the Town - Feb. 19 - http://bit.ly/2kXUFuN

Colorado State University is hosting a special event in Denver this weekend and it can get you into the Denver Botanic Gardens at a discounted price.

CSU's Night on the Town event is happening Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $5. Take a Tropical tour and learn about the garden's scientific research.

Afterwards, lunch will be provided and attendees who visited the city from Fort Collins will have a chance to visit the popular shops on Colfax Avenue.

A bus will drive visitors to Denver from Fort Collins. The bus pick-up is at the CSU Transit Center.

If you're one who likes to get outside and enjoy a nice morning walk, or run, we have an event perfect for you and the entire family if they want to join you!

Snowman Stampede - Feb. 18 - http://bit.ly/20r37PO

The weather has been beautiful in Colorado, and it's sticking around for the weekend. It'll be perfect to do a quick, or slow, 5k or 10k winter race in Littleton.

The Snowman Stampede is happening at the Hudson Gardens on 6115 Santa Fe Dr. It begins at 9 a.m.

The flat course is perfect for all ages. There will also be vendors and food to enjoy after the race.

The President's Kitchen Cabinet Book Launch Party - Feb. 18 - http://bit.ly/2dQZ4MO

A man's journey to explore his favorite soul foods and learn more about their role in the history of African Americans in the U.S. is bringing him right here to Denver.

We've introduced you Adrian Miller on 9NEWS before. Miller traveled across 15 states to 150 different soul food restaurants to do research for one of his books.

He has another book he's releasing this weekend in Denver called The President's Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our Presidents from the Washingtons to the Obamas.

His launch party is being held at History Colorado Saturday.

A ticketed, V.I.P. reception will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m The free public event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. No tickets needed!

Black History Live - Harriet Tubman - Feb. 18 - http://bit.ly/2lRbxFh

In honor of Black History Month, National Humanities and Chautauqua scholar Becky Stone will portray Harriet Tubman at Blair-Caldwell Library.

Stone will give a live lesson Saturday about Tubman, the former slave and spy who was responsible for leading hundreds of slaves to freedom via the Underground Railroad.

The event is happening Saturday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Cupcake Battle! - Feb. 19 - http://bit.ly/2lRatkM

Fans of Food Network's show, Cupcake Wars, this weekend is your chance to check out a local pastry battle.

My Make Studio at 6460 E Yale Ave. in Denver is offering their own take on it this Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

It's open to all ages and you don't need decorating experience. Competitors will get four cupcakes and will have 10 minutes to brainstorm ideas to match the mystery theme.

They'll have 60 minutes to decorate their cupcakes.

A tour of the studio will be offered at the battle’s beginning to ensure everyone knows how to use their tools. It's $20 to enter. Admission is free to those who just want to come watch.

Colorado Kennel Club's Dog Days of Denver - Feb. 16 - 20 - http://bit.ly/2lZyv9f

The Westminster Dog Show is not the only one with pooches of all shapes and sizes competing to be the best.

The Colorado Kennel Club’s Dog Days of Denver runs started Thursday and runs until Monday.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and are open to about 8 p.m. at the National Western Complex.

Hundreds of dogs will compete each day in conformation, obedience, agility and rally.

The event is free but parking costs $10, so carpool if you can.

Jewish Film Festival – Feb. 19 - http://bit.ly/2lZv16B

It’s the last weekend to stop by the Jewish Film Festival at Mizel Arts and Culture Center in Denver.

Sunday’s Israeli film is about a young, grieving boy who finds an Abulele, a big furry creature of magic that can only be seen by those who need a friend. Described as a mix of E.T. and Monsters, Inc., it’s something for those who haven’t lost touch with the magic of childhood.

Tickets are $11 for seniors and students, $13 for everyone else.

The Dublin Zoo Dance Performance - Feb. 19 - http://bit.ly/2kvE3Mx

Get in the St. Patrick's Day spirit early.

An Irish dance group will be showcasing various dance styles at Lakewood Cultural Center this Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15, and proceeds go toward helping the dancers attend July’s National Championships.

