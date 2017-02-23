9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - The snow finally made a come back Thursday, but it's expected to settle down by the weekend, which means you can get out and have some fun without having to worry about the snow. Just bundle up, it may still be chilly.

There are a couple of opportunities for antique lovers, a couple for animal lovers, and for everyone in between.

Circus 1903 - Feb. 21 - 26 - http://bit.ly/2lGpjJU

This is the only weekend that Circus 1903 is in town at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

As the name suggests, Circus 1903 is about hearkening back to the golden age of circus, with acts that include contortionists, acrobats, musicians and knife-throwers.

Elephants are also brought back to the circus ring (or stage, in this case) in the form of puppets, from the puppeteers behind “War Horse.”

Denver Center_Circus 1903 (Photo: Mark Turner)

Tickets run from $25 to $65, not including any service charges, but there are ways to save. There’s a $99 family four-pack in price levels 2 and 3 for all evening performances with promo code SAVE, which is to be entered online here.

There’s also a 50 percent student discount. Students just have to present their I.D. at the box office an hour before the show.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Facilities Fundraiser – Feb 25 – http://bit.ly/2lr0NMA

In keeping with Black History Month, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Facilities at 119 Park Ave. W in Denver is hosting a fundraiser for its facilities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is also in honor of Cleo Parker Robinson and the community impact she's had over 46 years. Robinson and her son will both be at the event.

Breakfast will be provided, along with a tour of the facilities.

You can RSVP to the event on its Facebook page, on www.rhluxegroup.com or by emailing info@rhluxegroup.com.

Details on how to donate are on the Facebook page.

Sloth Weekend – Feb. 25 & 26 – http://bit.ly/2mmxjNm

Downtown Aquarium at 700 Water Street in Denver is hosting an event for sloth lovers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend.

Activities include a conversation table, sloth viewing, a rainforest animal show and the chance to take a photo with a rainforest animal. First 100 guests in line also get to meet and greet the sloth, Aspen.

Sloth at Downtown Aquarium. (Photo: Courtesy of Downtown Aquarium.)

Sloth weekend is free with admission, which is $19.50 for adults and $13.50 for kids ages 3 to 11.

Cupid’s Undie Run – Feb. 25 - http://bit.ly/CUR2017

Too bad the unseasonable weather didn't stick around for this weekend. We'll be back in the more winter like temperatures for the Cupid's Undie Run Saturday, but hey it's for a good cause so it's worth it, right?

People may not want to run around in their underwear in the chilly weather, that's totally fine!

The event isn’t just restricted to underwear. People come up with all sorts of costumes like unicorn head masks, Superman-logo shirts, or sensible jackets with mittens. Dress code is essentially as informal as you please.

Meeting at Denver’s McNichol's Civic Center Building at 144 W Colfax Ave. and lasting from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Cupid’s Undie Run styles itself as a party that just happens to involve running, or walking, at 2 p.m.

Money raised is donated to the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Rebel Junk Vintage Market – Feb. 24 and 25 – http://bit.ly/2lwdsw8

A lover of the vintage, the unusual or the inexpensive? Well, this touring flea market may be for you.

Rebel Junk is coming to Loveland at the Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Unit 100. Its venders will be selling everything from women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories - to antiques and home goods - to handicrafts and signs.

Ticket’s for Friday’s early bird shopping are $15, with the evening shopping starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. They will also get you in for Saturday shopping.

Saturday only ticket prices are $7, with the shopping going on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids 12 and younger get in for free.

Rocky Horror Picture Show Midnight Screening – Feb 25 – http://bit.ly/2kNA2mA

Want the interactive movie experience with Tim Curry’s catchy tunes? With shadow cast performance from Colorado’s Elusive Ingredient

“This is not a theatre production and we don't pretend to be,” reads the event's website. “This is a balance between a quality production and having a good time. During the show YOU will be expected to yell, dance, a [sic] throw things.”

Tickets are $9 and can be purchased here. Audience participation bags are provided for $5, and shirts and stickers will also be sold.

South Denver Art & Antiques Fair – Feb. 26 - http://bit.ly/2mdaFb2

For those who don't want to head out to Loveland’s flea market, you can catch one at CU South Denver Sunday.

Shop from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Not only will there be antiques and vintage items, but wearable art, landscape paintings, old toys and dolls and more.

Its $5 to get in, or $10 if you spring for early bird shopping at 10 a.m. Tickets also provide access to a wine bar and the Wildlife Experience Museum and Art Gallery.

Kids 12 and younger get in for free.

The Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave – Feb. 26 - http://bit.ly/2lqxOsd

In honor of William “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s birthday, the museum at 987 1/2 Lookout Mountain Road in Golden is offering free admission to its exhibits and birthday activities from noon to 4 p.m Sunday.

A ceremonial cutting of the birthday cake will happen at noon, and the annual Buffalo-Chip tossing contest will happen at 1:30, with prizes for both children and adults.

Buffalo Bill with Johnny Baker, three Pawnee Indians and an unidentified man. (Photo: Courtesy of Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave)

Oscar Watch Party – Feb 26 - http://bit.ly/2mqd419

The 89th Academy Awards are Sunday, and if you’re planning on tuning in why not do so with style?

The Denver Film Society is hosting its third Oscar viewing party at the Sie FilmCenter on 2510 E Colfax Ave. Dress as causally or fancily as you please.

Seating is free and is also first come, first serve.

Snack boxes with chips and a choice of sandwich will be sold for $10, and a $15 wristband will get you wine and champagne service throughout the event.

