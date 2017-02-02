9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - It's Super Bowl weekend, but for those of you who don't want to stay inside and watch the big football game, there's plenty of events that will get you outside.

There are plenty of celebrations happening this weekend for Bald Eagles, birds, chocolate, snow - you name it - it's probably happening.

Durango Snowdown - Feb. 3 - 5 - http://bit.ly/2jCRHZw

Did you know you can take a trip to southern Colorado and make it back home in one day? Just take the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train.

This weekend would be a good one to do it. Durango is having its annual Snowdown winter celebration right now.

It started Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is a proud sponsor of the Snowdown. On Saturday the train will stop in the Animas Valley to give riders a chance to see the Snowdown Balloon Rally Mass Ascension.

Find information on the train rides here.

Cine-Talk, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum - Feb. 3 - http://bit.ly/2kXrRnw

Friday night the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum will be offering a private screening of the new film The Space Between Us.

Former NASA astronaut and Vice President of Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Space Exploration Systems Unit, Steve Lindsey, will be there to talk about the Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Dream Chaser® spacecraft.

The Dream Chaser was used in the filming of The Space Between Us and is currently on display at the museum.

Cine-Talk starts at 6:15 p.m. The movie will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for non-members is $20. It's $15 for members of the museum.

Chamberlin Observatory Open House - Feb. 4 - http://bit.ly/2eBjpUe

The University of Denver's Chamberlin Observatory is offering you a chance to get an up close look at the stars this weekend at a discounted price.

Almost every month, on the Saturday nearest the first quarter moon, the Denver Astronomical Society hosts an open house at the observatory.

The observatory's famous 20-inch telescope can be used for $2 per person, or $5 per family starting at 6 p.m.

The society members will also have their own telescopes set up on the grounds for people to use for free.

Bald Eagle Viewing Festivals - Feb. 4 - 5

People at Barr Lake State and Lake Pueblo State parks will also be watching the sky this weekend, but they'll be keeping an eye on bald eagles.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating the breeding season of bald eagles.

There will be two viewing festivals this weekend. One in the metro area and the other down south.

Barr Lake State Park is having its annual Eagle Festival on Saturday.

Eagle Days is underway at Lake Pueblo State Park. It runs through Sunday.

Feathered Friend February, Denver Zoo - Feb. 1 - 26 - http://bit.ly/2kp38HM

The Denver Zoo is also celebrating its feathered friends. Feathered Friend February kicked of Wednesday at the zoo.

Zoo keepers will be sharing information and holding special demonstrations about the different birds at the Denver Zoo.

From colorful little lorikeets to majestic Red-crowned cranes, there will be a lot for families to learn throughout the month. All events start at 2 p.m.

A Chocolate Affair, Arvada - Feb. 4 - http://bit.ly/2l2hdb6

Historic Olde Town Arvada will be filled with all things chocolate on Saturday,

A Chocolate Affair begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

There will be chocolate tastings, a free chocolate treasure hunt, a chocolate baking contest, and a lot more to put yourself in a chocolate coma.

Chocolatiers will be setup at multiple locations in Olde Town Arvada.

Colorado Garden and Home Show - Feb. 4 - 12 - http://bit.ly/M6f50c

The Colorado Garden and Home Show is taking over the Colorado Convention Center downtown this weekend.

More than 650 exhibitors will be at the convention center Saturday and Sunday. There will be 11 carefully landscaped gardens on display.

It's a great place to check out more than 10,000 blooming flowers in the middle of winter.

The even starts Saturday and runs through Sunday, Feb. 12.

Admission costs $12 for adults, $10 for seniors - children 12 and under are free.

There are ways to save, you can find discounted tickets at Ticketswest outlets in King Soopers and if you donate a nonperishable food item at the show you can get $2 off admission.

Denver Art Museum Free Day - Feb. 4 - http://bit.ly/1HIaoVH

It's that time again, when the first Saturday of every month rolls around, you can get into the Denver Art Museum for free.

The Denver Art Museum at Civic Center Park is one of the largest art museums between Chicago and the West Coast.

There are multiple exhibits at the museum right now.

While admission to the museum is free, if you plan on checking out the Star Wars and the Power of Costume exhibit you will still need to buy tickets.

Bridging Hope Exhibit, Lapis Gallery - Feb. 3 - 27 - http://bit.ly/2l2fGBM

A smaller local art gallery is opening a new exhibit Friday night.

The Lapis Gallery is hosting the opening reception for the Bridging Hope exhibit from 6 to 10 p.m.

The reception will be a way for the gallery and guests to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the year of the Rooster.

Proceeds made Friday night will benefit women and children in Vietnam.

