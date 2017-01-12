9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - The mountains have been pounded with snow, but the Denver metro area is expecting some pretty mild temperatures (Thanks, Kathy Sabine!) over the weekend. Here's a roundup of events that can incorperate both.

Brave the traffic and go skiing (because powder, brah) - All weekend long - http://bit.ly/2jccYvH

Look: Let’s just get this out of the way. Yes, there will be ridiculous ski traffic, yes, and there will probably be Texans. But the conditions will be so good this weekend that a three-hour (at least) slog up Interstate 70 should not deter you from enjoying some amazing skiing. Think about it: There was so much snow this week that three Colorado ski resorts had to close.

That snow will still be there when you reach the High Country. Will it be crowded? Yes, but it will be worth it (especially if, like some digital producers at 9NEWS, you can’t get away with taking powder days at your job).

Check out the below photos from Loveland Ski Area, since words really can’t do the epic conditions justice:

Go to the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo - Every day until Jan. 22 - http://bit.ly/KKGbK8

Hipsters are doing their best to conquer Denver, from making silent discos a thing to assisting in the proliferation of craft kombucha.

The best thing about the stock show? We can get back to our old west roots, to a time when epic handlebar mustaches, flannel and bolo ties were a lifestyle, not an ironic fashion statement. And the stock show has, hands down, the best people (and animal) watching in Denver. It’s also chance to learn about where our food comes from -- and appreciate the hard work of Colorado’s agricultural community.

Another plus? There’s a bar in the cow barn.

Ground admission is $10 to $20 for adults, $2 to $3 for kids and free for kids 2 and under.

Four Mile Historic Park Free Day - Jan. 13 - http://bit.ly/2dqL5ds

And you thought you had to have a Ph.D in quantum mechanics and the resources to make a time machine to travel back to 1859 …

You can do just that for free at the Four Mile Historic Park on Friday. At the park, you can check out the historic Four Mile House Museum -- and meet the many farm animals!

Check out the link above for more information!

Denver International Sportsmen’s Expo - Jan. 12 -15 - http://bit.ly/1RcxaXX

Given the fact it’s like…winter, going outside may be the last thing on your mind.

But summer isn’t that far away, and what better way to prepare than to buy yourself a new crossbow? This is one of many items you can buy from 525 exhibiting companies at the Denver International Sportsmen’s Expo, which also features 125 free seminars and expert clinics.

The expo is at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are $17 for adults and free for kids under 16.

Estes Park Winter Festival - Jan. 14 and 15 - http://bit.ly/1GQmUOU

Two words: Beer and chili. Wait, there’s another one: Wine.

These simple joys are the focal point of the Estes Park Winter Festival, which involves multiple chili cookoffs, in addition to music and kids activities. And what better way to burn off all the calories than to explore Rocky Mountain National Park on Winter Trails Day? That’s happening on Saturday, and is a free snowshoe festival.

Tickets to the Winter Festival are $35 for those 21 and over, $17 for kids under 21 and $5 for children.

Southwest Rink at Skyline Park - Every day (weather-permitting) until Feb. 14 - http://bit.ly/2gCbhHB

Valentine’s Day is a month away. If you’re in between relationships or just want an excuse to do something adorable for your Instagram feed, this is the event for you.

The rink at Skyline Park in LoDo is open Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. through Feb. 14, giving singles and couples alike to clumsily fall or have an excuse to hold hands.

Skate rentals are only $2, but skating is free for anyone.

Comedy Brewers Improv Show - Jan. 16 - http://bit.ly/2jopCp7

Buckle up Fort Collins, an improv comedy show is coming your way.

The Comedy Brewers will perform on Sunday at the Bas Bleu Theatre Company on Pine Street.

This semi-regular show has attained rave reviews from at least this guy on their Facebook page, so check it out!

Break the Ice weekend - Jan. 14-15 - http://bit.ly/2j5mqze



If you're ready to embrace the snow rather than wait for it to melt, the YMCA of the Rockies is the place to be this weekend.

"Break the Ice" at the Y is geared toward families who want to try out a range of winter activities.

There's tons to do at the Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby, including everyone's favorite Scottish sport, curling.

If you don’t own your own snowshoes, never fear -- they’re available for rent. Check out the link above for much more info.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators - Jan. 14 - http://atnhl.com/2jciv5D

Heads up to hockey fans and hockey fans in training: The Avs are taking on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at the Pepsi Center.

Tickets start at $25, but there is a family pack available that includes four tickers for $124. Come out and support the home team! Maybe you'll find your calling.

