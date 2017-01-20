9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - We have a weekend of mild weather ahead in the Denver metro area. Mostly sunny - with a few clouds, sounds like a pretty decent weather for Coloradans to get outside and enjoy themselves.

But you can also stay inside if you want too, you've got options. We're making it easy for you to decide by listing some for you right here.

Let's start with one of the biggest Western shows in the Denver area.

National Western Stock Show and Rodeo - every day through Jan. 22 - http://bit.ly/KKGbK8

This is your last chance to get back to your western roots during the final weekend of the National Western Stock Show. Bull riding, barrel racing, mutton bustin', farm animals, dancing horses, the list could go on forever. Bottom line: There's no shortage of things for you to do and you only have until Sunday to pack in as much people, and animal, watching as you can at the National Western Complex.

What better way to show your appreciation for Colorado's agricultural community.

Ground admission is $10 to $20 for adults, $2 to $3 for kids and free for kids 2 and under.

If you take a stroll through City Park this weekend why not stop by the Denver Zoo or the Denver Museum of Nature and Science while you're there?

Both are offering free admission to the public this weekend.

Denver Zoo Free Days - Jan. 20, 21 - http://bit.ly/1xwBO8H

You can get into the Denver Zoo for free on both Friday and Saturday this week. The zoo only selects a handful of free days for guests every year, so why not try and get in on all of them when you can?

This would be the perfect time to meet some of those new zoo babies 9NEWS has been telling you about. Like Tamale, a baby Cape Buffalo, and the zoo's New Year's eve baby. You can also stop by the Zebra Yard to say hello to little Cody, the zoo's just over one-month-old Grevy's Zebra.

Denver Museum of Nature and Science Free Day - Jan. 22 - http://bit.ly/2jENzLF

If you plan your day out just right, you can also stop by the Denver Museum of Nature and Science for it's free day as well. Not only will you get in for free, but there will also be bunch of special events for you and your family to enjoy including free face painting, a scavenger hunt - you can even make a new, furry friend while you're there. The Denver Dumb Friends League will have one of the dogs available for adoption at the museum Sunday.

It's hard to beat free fun.

Ouray Ice Festival - Jan. 19 through 22 - http://bit.ly/2k8EYlb

This wouldn't be a Colorado winter if we didn't tell you to hang out in some ice or snow somewhere, and what better place to enjoy the season then at the 22nd Annual Ouray Ice Festival?

For three days and three nights, Ouray will be an absolute climbing mecca. Ice climbers, beginners and pros, from around the world will all gather in the mountain town in southern Colorado for the yearly event.

If you go, you can line the top of the Gorge with other spectators to watch the climbers compete for the prize. Who knows? Maybe it will even inspire you to get into ice climbing yourself and this would be a good place to start. Vendors will be at the festival offering chances to demo the latest ice tools, apparel and gear.

Harry's Roamers Motorcycle Club Ice Racing - Jan. 22 - http://bit.ly/2jEnA7d

A local motorcycle club is hitting the ice, instead of the pavement. It's one of the most Colorado events you can attend this weekend, besides the National Western Stock Show. Harry's Roamers Motorcycle Club is holding its annual ice racing series at the Rainbow Falls Mountain Trout Fishing Resort and Hatchery this weekend.

During these races, the private resort will open for all spectators and competitors at 6 a.m. Sunday. Practice starts at 8 a.m. and the races will begin at 10 a.m. Organizers tell us the main events start around 1 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and kids under 12 are free.

Colorado Indian Market - Jan. 20 through 22 - http://bit.ly/2jwF6H4

This weekend in Denver you can experience many different cultures with all the events that are happening. The Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Showcase begins Friday at Denver Mart off I-25 and 58th Avenue.

There will be art displays featuring Indian, Southwest and Western works from hundreds of artists across the nation. There will also be multiple performances throughout the three-day event.

Hours vary throughout the weekend.

Admission is $15. That gets you admission to all three days of the event. People who are 60 years-old, and older, get a $2 discount. Children under 13 are free.

Bourbon and Bacon Festival - Jan. 21 - http://bit.ly/2iYSq9w

If you're a fan of bourbon, and you're a fan of bacon this next event is for you. The Bourbon and Bacon Festival mixes the two together at the McNichols Civic Center Building in downtown Denver.

There will be specialty bourbons and unique whiskies from large and small distilleries, local and regional. You'll be able to mix them with different types of smoky, pork treats like bacon mac and cheese, bacon cupcakes, even bourbon and bacon milkshakes - if you're brave enough to give that a taste.

There are two types of tickets available, general admission and "first glance" tickets.

First glance tickets which will get you in a little earlier, but cost more than the general admission price.

Southwest Rink at Skyline Park - every day (weather permitting) through Feb. 14 - http://bit.ly/2gCbhHB

There's always the Southwest Rink at Skyline Park if nothing else seems to appealing to you.

The rink is open to the public in LoDo through Valentine's Day so you may be planning to take a special date to enjoy the winter tradition. Why not stop by ahead of time to practice your skills so you can show off for your date - or maybe you're already a pro, that's fine too, but it doesn't hurt to get in some practice for free.

The rink is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday it is only open until 7 p.m.

Skating is free if you have your own skates, if you need to rent them it will cost $2.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers - Jan. 21 - http://bit.ly/2iHvu0a

Basketball fans, you probably already know this, but there is a home game happening this Saturday night. The Nuggets are taking on the Clippers at the Pepsi Center at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $15, about $20 after the fees. There were still tickets available as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KUSA