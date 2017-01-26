9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - After a dip into some really cold temperatures, it's going to warm up just in time for the weekend.

There's a lot going on for adults, kids - basically the entire family - to enjoy on their days off.

We're talking a wide-range of events for all ages. From a father-daughter dance, to celebrating the Chinese New Year, to a festival celebrate beer and coffee, and that's just the tip of iceberg.

Chosen to Forgive Book Release - Jan. 27 - http://bit.ly/2k8SCVk

Marcus Weaver, a survivor of the Aurora theater shooting trial, and Rick E. Roberts are celebrating the national release of the book they co-wrote together, Chosen to Forgive.

They are inviting you to join them for the release at the Denver Press Club Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Their book details the struggles the co-authors, and many other people, have had to overcome on their lives. Abuse, neglect and adversity can make it seem like an impossible task, but Weaver and Roberts hope they can help people find forgiveness, love and hope in their lives.

The $30 tickets include an autographed book, free appetizers and cash bar.

Proceeds support the non-profit they founded, Legacy Grace Community Development Corporation.

Father-Daughter Dance - Jan. 27, 28 - http://bit.ly/2kyrbka

There's a great opportunity for dad's to spend a special evening with their favorite girls in Greeley. The Greeley Recreation Center is hosting a father-daughter dances on Friday and Saturday.

Ticket prices are $35 per couple, and $10 for each additional daughter. Prices included the dance, finger food, refreshments and a professional photo of dad and his princess, or princesses.

The dance runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday.

There are two Saturday. The first from 1 to 3 p.m. and the second from 6 to 8 p.m.

Girl Scout Cookies on Sale - Jan. 29 - http://bit.ly/2jWRIbJ

Everyone's favorite treats are going up for sale this weekend!

The Girl Scouts of Colorado will set up shop at the Town Center of Aurora Sunday - where they've been kicking off the cookie season for the past 35 years. You'll find their booths filled with boxes of the classic cookies in the food court.

Thin mints, samoas - they'll have all your favorite treats on-hand from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Don't worry, those are just Sundays hours.

Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at the mall from through March 12. And it's likely going to be easy to find someone at the office whose daughter will be happy to feed your sweet tooth.

Sesame Street: K is for Kindness Tour - Jan. 28 - http://bit.ly/2jklTaT

Sesame Workshop, the educational organization behind Sesame Street, is holding a free event for families in Broomfield this weekend.

There will be hands-on, digital learning activities, activities presented by the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library in english and spanish, live stage shows, and meet-and-greets with the costumed characters.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Flatiron Crossing (Dillard's Court) in Broomfield.

Mile High Flea Market Free Rides for Kids - Jan. 28 - http://bit.ly/2juSePT

All rides for are free at the Mile High Flea Market for kids, ages 12 and under, this Saturday.

They can enjoy the free rides from noon to 2 p.m. Adults will have to pay $3 dollars.

There will be plenty more to do there as well. The 80-acre Mile High Flea Market features 3,000 outdoor sellers, enclosed shops, beer carts, food stands, and even sit-down restaurants.

Cool Beans Beer & Coffee Festival - Jan. 28 - http://bit.ly/2kq5QKz

What do you prefer coffee, Beer, or coffee beers?

Well, it actually doesn't matter - you can celebrate all three at the Cool Beans Beer and Coffee Festival at Ratio Beerworks Saturday.

The brewery teamed up with their neighbors Novo Coffee to showcase the diversity of flavors can emerge from differing coffee bean varieties, various levels of roasts, and how all of those flavors can be highlighted or enhanced when infused in an array of beer styles.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets run about $28 dollars after fees.

Chinese New Year Celebration - Jan. 28, 29 - http://bit.ly/2k7olFL

You may have already celebrated the new year, but there's another new year to kick off this weekend - the Chinese New Year.

The outlets at Castle Rock will mark the Chinese New Year with different celebrations this weekend.

On Saturday, kids 12 and under can participate in a Chinese New Year Lantern Decorating Contest in Suite 205. The top three winners get prizes.

You must preregister your child to participate, with a maximum of 50 kids. To register, email Tina Howell at Tina@OutletsatCastleRock.com no later than 3 p.m. on Jan. 27.

On Sunday, in the courtyard near Under Armour, traditional Chinese and Dragon Dances will be performed by the Denver Chinese School-Jasmine Flower Dance Academy and the Denver Shaolin Kung Fu Academy.

The event starts at 2 p.m. It is free.

Colorado Toy Train Show - Jan. 28, 29 - http://bit.ly/2kyOZIN

Families can enjoy a weekend of fun with toy trains in Denver. The Colorado Toy Train Group partnered up with Lionel Collector's Club of America to host the free event at the Pinehurst Country Club at 6225 W. Quincy Ave Saturday and Sunday.

Kids and adults can enjoy the many trains, of different sizes, that will be set up, and operating, throughout the day.

The first 100 boys and girls, under 12 years old, to come by each day, will receive a free colorful backpack with a few train related goodies inside.

There will be breakfast and lunch buffets during the event and a banquet buffet on Saturday night.

Tickets for the banquet buffet are $45 for adults, and $25 for children.

Prices will benefit Adaptive Adventures an organization that provides progressive outdoor sports opportunities to people with physical disabilities and their families. Donations at the event are welcome.

5280 Collectibles Show - Jan. 28 - http://bit.ly/2jCRHZw

Sports fans, Star Wars fans, just all fans of collectibles! There is a show this weekend planned just for you. The 5280 Collectibles Show is happening at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites off I-70 on Peoria.

Multiple vendors will be selling a variety of items like sports cards, sports memorabilia, sports, magazine, sports accessories, signed footballs, baseballs, and pictures.

It's not only sports, there will also be many products included Star Wars memorabilia signed by Carrie Fisher, children's toys, and much more.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

