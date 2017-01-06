9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - A lot of big shows are coming to the Denver metro this weekend and you won't want to miss them.

Some are inside, some are outside, you can bundle up - or lose the layers, and still have a good time this weekend.

National Western Stock Show

The 11th Annual National Western Stock Show kicks off Saturday, January 7, at 9 a.m. Fans of the stock show are normally used to kicking off the 16-day show with its annual parade on the Thursday before it opens, but for this first time in the history of the stock show organizers canceled the show's annual parade because of a winter storm.

The show will go on after Saturday through January 22.

Grounds admission and event tickets can be purchased here.

RV Adventure Travel Show

The annual Colorado RV Adventure Travel show is coming to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend. From Thursday, January 5, to Saturday, January 7, the convention center will be filled with RV products for maximizing leisure, vacation and retirement time. There will be more than 300 new RV units under one roof from 16 different dealers. You can also check out RV and camping accessories, resort destinations even how-to and idea-filled workshops.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Saturday it runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for information on ticket pricing and how you can get discounted tickets.

From Western to RV to Boats!

Denver Boat Show

Colorado's biggest boat show in 32 years will be under the same roof as the RV Travel Show this weekend. The 2017 Denver Boat Show is bigger and better this year. Organizers chose a larger venue and added more exhibitors to its list.

You'll find models of personal water craft, fishing boats, cruisers, and so much more.

The show runs from Friday, January 6, through Sunday, January 8.

You can find hours and ticket pricing here.

Chamberlin Observatory Stargazing - http://bit.ly/2eBjpUe

The first of many open houses hosted by the Denver Astronomical Society (DAS) at the University of Denver's Chamberline Observatory this Saturday. DAS hosts the open houses on the Saturday nearest the first quarter moon every month.

Guests can view stars, planets, galaxies, and more through the obersavatory's famous 20-inch telescope for 2 dollars per person or 5 dollars per family. Society members will also have their telescopes set up on the grounds of Observatory Park to share for free with anyone wanting to use them.

The open house begins at 6 p.m.

Butterfly Pavilion's Living Lights - http://bit.ly/2hXJwsz

It's January and you probably think you've seen every sort of holiday lights imaginable by now, but here's one to add to your list. The Butterfly Pavilion's Living Lights event features holiday lights that fly, flutter and crawl.

Living Lights is an indoor and outdoor holiday lighting event that illuminates invertebrates and takes you through a twinkling tropical rainforest and interactive exhibits with live animals.

This Saturday is your last chance to check out Living Lights before it ends for the season.

Denver Nuggets Basketball Skill Challenge - http://bit.ly/2igU1Vz

Time to test out the kids' basketball skills and hopefully win some Nuggets tickets in the process. Longmont is hosting a Denver Nuggets Basketball Skills challenge at its recreation center on 310 Quail Rd. Saturday.

Children ages 6 to 13 years old can participate.

They will be able to show off their dribbling, passing, and shooting skills. Boys and girls will compete in separate divisions. Winners of each group will advance to a sectional and the sectional winners will go on to the state championship and receive tickets to a Denver Nuggets game.

Registration for the event begins at noon. The challenge begins at 1 p.m.

Denver Art Museum Free Day - http://bit.ly/1HIaoVH

It's the first Saturday of the month, meaning you can take the family out to enjoy a free day at the Denver Art Museum. The museum has a free day on the first Saturday of every month.

There are 20 exhibits to check out at the museum right now. One of the highly popular ones is Star Wars and the Power of Costume.

Admission to that exhibit is not included in the free day.

You will have to buy tickets to check out the Star Wars exhibit.

Family Day at Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys - http://bit.ly/2jgiKNZ

The Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls & Toys is also having a free day this weekend.

The museum offers free admission from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month. While admission is free, they do ask for a one dollar donation per person, if you can afford it.

The museum's exhibits include giant teddy bears, Japanese dolls, fully furnished miniature houses, miniature trains, planes & cars, a miniature circus, antique dolls and much more.

Temporary exhibits at the museum change every three months.

Winter Park Ski Train - http://bit.ly/2iVxQoq

Heading out to the high country this weekend? You can avoid the I-70 traffic by taking the Winter Park Ski Train.

The train, which hasn't been in service for seven years, will be back up and running starting Saturday. The tradition was discontinued when it became too expensive to run.

The train will take snow enthusiasts from Denver's Union Station to the base of Winter Park Resort.

Tickets start at 39-dollars each way. A limited number of seats are available so you'll want to book early to get the discount tickets before prices go up to 49 and 59 dollars respectively.

Copyright 2016 KUSA