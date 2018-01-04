9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 5-7

(Photo: JASON CONNOLLY, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - Happy New Year!

There are lots of ways to celebrate the first weekend of the new year. The legendary National Western Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off this weekend and begins a two-week run in Denver. There are also other family-friendly events, musicals, live performances and this weekend an Avs legend will see his number rise to the rafters of Pepsi Center.

Grab your cowboy hat and boots and check out one of these fun events across Colorado:

National Western Stock Show

Denver

Sat. Jan. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

NWSS runs daily until Jan. 21

The 112th annual National Western Stock Show is here! The premier livestock, rodeo and horse show in the United States gets underway on Saturday and runs until January 21. The show is a nationally-recognized celebration of western heritage and culture. The rodeo is one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos and there are plenty of other entertainment options as well. The horse show is one of the largest in the county and the western trade show is Colorado's largest. Exploring the exhibit hall, featuring 900 spaces of fine art, jewelry, clothing, household items and agricultural products and equipment, is truly a Colorado tradition. Tickets and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com.

Colorado Springs Fitness Expo

Colorado Springs

Sat. Jan. 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you're looking to kickstart your fitness resolutions, head to the Colorado Springs City Auditorium for this fun event. With live fitness classes (Zumba, Pilates, Hula, Yoga and more) and local fitness trainers, you can start 2018 off right. There will also be a vender showcase with health nutrition, skincare products and accessories. Check out the Fitness Expo's Facebook page for more information and specific class times.

Milan Hejduk Jersey Retirement

Denver

Sat. Jan. 6 at 7:00 p.m.

The Colorado Avalanche will retire Milan Hejduk's #23 jersey before they take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. This will be the 6th Avalanche jersey to hang at Pepsi Center joining Joe Sakic (#19), Peter Forsberg (#21), Patrick Roy (#33), Adam Foote (#52) and Ray Bourque (#77). Hejduk played all 14 of his NHL seasons with the Avalanche before retiring in 2014. Hejduk scored 375 goals and 805 points in 1,020 games. Regular tickets and Avs Family Night tickets are available at AltitudeTickets.com.

Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show

Denver

Thurs. Jan. 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The annual Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show at the Colorado Convention Center is a treasure trove of great ideas and RV products for maximizing leisure, vacation and retirement time. See exhibits of all new 2018 RVs ranging from Class A motorhomes to lightweight, easy-to-pull tent trailers, fifth-wheels, travel trailers and truck campers, RV and camper accessories. Check out more than 150 makes and models, plus hitches, batteries, camping accessories, resort destinations, RV repair and more.

Visitors can attend how-to and idea-filled workshops, take advantage of show specials, find out about affordable travel packages or learn how to get the most out of items they already own. Adult admission is $12 at the door, $6 for Good Sam Club members who show their membership card and Children 12 and under are free. Parking is $12.

This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

For more local deals and discounts go to www.milehighonthecheap.com.

Colorado Men's Basketball

Boulder

Thurs. Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 6 at 12:00 p.m.

The CU men's basketball team is looking to start off 2018 strong as conference play gets in full-swing. Two-ranked PAC-12 foes are coming to Boulder to take on Tad Boyle's Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffs face #4 Arizona State on Thursday night and #14 Arizona on Saturday afternoon. If you're looking for exciting, family-friendly basketball, head to Boulder this weekend. Tickets are available at CUBuffs.com.

Amtrak Winter Park Express

Denver

Service begins Fri. Jan. 5

Instead of enduring I-70 delays and backups, enjoy the scenery from a train this weekend. The Amtrak Winter Park Express begins service on Friday with service from Denver's Union Station to the base of Winter Park Resort. This historic train trip began in 1912 and has delighted Coloradans ever since. One-way tickets start at $29 at Amtrak.com, but be sure to book early.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I

Denver

Fri. Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 6 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Fresh off Broadway, the national tour of The King and I is stopping in Denver for two weeks of performances. The iconic musical features the classics “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.” This production, which won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival, is "too beautiful to miss" according to New York Magazine. The King and I runs through Sunday, January 14 and there are five performances this weekend. Tickets start at $30 and are available at DenverCenter.org.

Plains Conservation Center SCFD Free Day

Aurora

Sat. Jan. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If the weather holds this weekend, consider a visit to the Plains Conservation Center in Aurora. It offers six miles of hiking trails where diverse wildlife can be observed including: raptors, pronghorn antelope, insects, snakes and prairie dogs. You can explore the place for free on Saturday, January 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. there are special activities such as wagon rides to the prairie and sod homestead (weather permitting). Sample cookies and hot cider from the wood stove while touring the homestead. Fuel up on s’mores and hot cocoa in the picnic shelter. The Center helps visitors grow their knowledge and appreciation of the prairie ecosystem. The site is now managed by the Denver Botanic Gardens. 21901 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora.

This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

For more local deals and discounts go to www.milehighonthecheap.com.

Lana Del Rey

Denver

Sun. Jan. 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Lana Del Rey's national tour begins Friday in Minneapolis and the second stop is at Denver's Pepsi Center on Sunday. Supporting her latest album Lust for Life, Del Rey will be joined by special guest Jhene Aiko. Tickets start at $40 and are available at AltitudeTickets.com.

Do you have an event you would like us to feature? Send an email to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

© 2018 KUSA-TV