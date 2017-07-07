9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 7-July 9

KUSA - Maybe you played a little too hard last holiday weekend and need something laid back to do, or maybe you didn't party enough. Whatever the case, Colorado has plenty to offer this weekend.

Marvel Super Hero Night: Saturday July 8 at 7:10 p.m. - http://atmlb.com/2rbZVht

If you have been waiting for the perfect Rockies game to bring your kiddos’ to, this just might be it.

Rockies verses White Sox tickets are available that now include super hero seating sections for the 1st Annual Marvel Super Hero Night at Coors Field.

Not only do you get to sit in a special section but tickets also include a collector’s-edition Marvel Super Hero themed Colorado Rockies T-shirt.

For discounted tickets head to Ticketmaster and use promo code: SUPERHERO

Mega Community Day: July 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2uxPCnz

Having a baby is a glorious and frightening time for new parents but for NICU families it’s especially difficult.

Toby’s Shower for Babies, a local 501 © 3 non-profit, is bringing the community together to create thoughtfully crafted baskets to help make those NICU families feel more comfortable during their stay.

The event, at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver, has a goal is of building 400 baskets full of love and understanding.

The more hands the better, so if you only have a few hours they will take it.

Sign up at: http://bit.ly/2toRXmw

Outdoor Project’s Mile High Summer Shindig Block Party: July 8 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2txlb0C

Beer tastes better when you are drinking it for a good cause!

The Outdoor Project’s 2nd Annual Summer Shindig Block Party, at Denver Beer Co., will not only have a water slide, photo booth, games, music, and vendors but it will also benefit the Denver Mountain Parks Foundation.

Denver Mountain Parks works hard to preserve over 14,000 acres including the historic sites, wildlife, and forests.

So head down to Denver Beer Co. and drink a beer for nature.

The Denver Handmade Homemade Market: July 8 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2tYCBq9

This free market will make shopping locally easy and fun.

The Denver Handmade Homemade Market, at the Spindle in Denver, brings local art, food, and crafts together in a quaint market setting.

If you are looking something unique for your home, your wardrobe, or your taste buds, this might be just what you are looking for.

Bass Pro Family Summer Camp: July 8 – July 9 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - http://bit.ly/28JkSq9

Bass Pro Shop, in Denver, is offering kids the opportunity to test out a outdoor activities for in a free and safe environment.

The Bass Pro Family Summer Camp is full of educational family fun where kids can try out 20 minute workshops for everything from fishing and archery to how to track bears.

When you finish a workshop you even get a free lanyard and a pin.

Yoga in the Park: July 8 from 8:15 a.m. -9:15 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2tZ7lqU

Have you been looking for a way to unwind after a long work week? A little yoga might be just what the doctor ordered.

Yoga in the Park, presented by NamasteWorks Yoga+ Wellness, at Civic Green Park in Highlands Ranch is a free event that requires no prior yoga experience.

All you need is a yoga mat, sunscreen, plenty of water, and a relaxed mind.

Leave the kiddos' at home for this one though, this is for 18-year-olds and up only.

Summer Dog Barket: July 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2sNXYug

The Ink Lounge has partnered with MaxFund to bring you a pet friendly Micro Barket.

Not only will MaxFund bring their mobile adoption to The Ink Lounge in Denver but the Barket will have vendors selling toys, collars, and treats for you furry friend as well as snacks and drinks for you.

Drinks will include Greyhounds made with Bear Creek Vodka and Beer from Ratio Beerworks.

All proceeds will benefit MaxFund

Big Wonderful Summer Beerfest: July 7 – July 9 from 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2uRSECt

A beerfest, bands, and a bazaar sounds like a combination that will stir up a good time.

The Big Wonderful Summer Beerfest at Stanley Marketplace will have beer from over 20 breweries, distilleries, wineries, three different bands each day, as well as plenty of food, clothing and craft vendors to keep you entertained all night long.

The ticket prices range from $5-$60 but are slightly cheaper if you purchase them online.

Tip: Your TBW (The Big Wonderful) wristband will give you 10-20% off at the Stanley Marketplace shops and vendors.

Open Farm and Snuggle Day: July 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2tTYwxJ

Did you say cuddle a piglet? Yes please!

Twice a month the Broken Shovels Farm, in Henderson, opens their farm to the public for only a donation (around $5).

The event lasts two hours and offers the unique opportunity to hold a five pound piglet, cuddle a calf, feed a chicken, or get nibbled by a goat.

Children of all ages are welcome but your pup will need to stay home.

