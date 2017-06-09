9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - Ah, bar crawls, renaissance festivals and psychedelic pop-up creatures. What a weekend to be alive.

Tesoro Living History Experience – June 9, 10, 11 - http://bit.ly/2qXVV1u

The Fort Restaurant in Morrison is taking visitors back to the 1830s and 40s.

There’ll be shopping, art, music, short films, demonstrations, activities and more to “provide insight into the life and the many cultures of early Colorado.” Food trucks will be there as well.

It will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until October 15. The event runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every program day.

Admission is $5 for adults, free to children 12 and younger. Parking is free.

Parkers Day Festival – June 9, 10, 11 - http://bit.ly/1mhISjO

Run away to the carnival in Parker this weekend.

As it is a carnival, you can expect shows, rides, a parade, carnival food and three stages with live music.

A single-day pass for unlimited carnival rides is $25 if bought online ($30 on the carnival’s site), with an online-only mega-carnival pass available for $60.

Festival entrance and music is free. Food and drink must be paid for with tickets.

The festival hours are 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The hours of the carnival itself are listed as slightly different on Saturday and Sunday, both starting an hour later at 10 a.m.

Summer Art Market – June 10, 11 - http://bit.ly/24wwal4

There’ll be 264 artists exhibiting everything from the classic to the contemporary at this art market.

The market is on Grant between 1st and 4th avenues and 2nd and 3rd avenues between Logan and Sherman. Parking is in the West Wash Park neighborhood, but alternative transportation is recommended.

There’ll be ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry, drawings, paintings, photography, printmaking, sculptures, mixed media and book art on display. And aside from the sale, there’ll be live music, kid’s activities, artist demonstrations and of course food.

The market starts at 10 a.m. both days, ending at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Berkeley Park Art and Music Festival - June 10, 11 - http://bit.ly/2sUKtUV

Another art festival is happening this weekend in Berkeley Park.

Artists will naturally be exhibiting paintings, photography, jewelry, ceramics, mixed media and more. The music stage will have live acts ranging from blues to Americana.

There’ll be food, face-painting and a chance to make a ‘masterpiece’ of your own at the Creation Station. And that’s not including the park’s pre-existing features such as tennis courts, a swimming pool, a dog park and a walking path.

Admission and parking are free. Dogs are fine if they’re on a leash.

Colorado Renaissance Festival – June 10, 11 - http://bit.ly/2qLo9g6

It’s opening weekend for this Ye Olde Fest.

Colorado Renaissance Festival. (Photo: Courtesy Colorado Renaissance Festival)

Really, butchered old English aside, the festival is quite old – it’s celebrating its 41st anniversary.

Come hear tunes on a Hammered Dulcimer, see a hypnotist and a living fountain, a fairy show, comedy acts and more. Not to mention the more than 200 shops in the artisan’s market, and medieval-themed food such as roasted turkey legs.

The festival is open only Saturdays and Sundays. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ticket prices depend on where you buy them:

Online: $22.50 for an adult, $11 for a child ages 5 to 12 (children younger are free)

At the gate: $24 adult, $12 child

King Soopers: $21 adult, $11 child

No pets.

End of the World Pub Crawl – June 10 - http://bit.ly/2rnqd0n

When the zombies attack, what will your priorities be? If you said ‘bar crawl,’ you’re not alone.

The event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. between 20th and 21st streets on Larimer Street. Five pubs you have to crawl while dodging zombies and protecting your flag football belt with two flags.

Protecting your flags means a chance to win prizes, and even if you lose both finishing the crawl may still get you something. And it’s not a 5k run – the furthest you’re meant to run is 50 feet to the next bar, and there are times when the zombies will be disabled and you instead can walk.

Tickets are $25, fee not included.

Cat Crawl – June 10 - http://squ.re/2qLELnO

And then there’s a cat crawl, if dressing up like a cat to benefit Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue is more your thing than fighting off zombies.

The crawl begins at 6 p.m. with registration at Historians Ale House at 24 Broadway #102. You’ll get a wrist band and a coupon book for the night.

From there, you’ll crawl to Irish Rover, Badgers where you can get a free tap beer or wells drink, Dougherty's where you get a free tiger milk shot, Skylark with free admission and Syntax with a free wells drink or tap beer.

The crawl includes a costume contest with prizes (first and second place winners get $25 gift certificates to Irish Rover). And live bands will be playing at Syntax and Skylark.

The crawl lasts until 1 a.m. Tickets are $20.

Creatura Psychedelica – June 10 - http://bit.ly/2r44Ldt

What’s better than light sculptures? Inflatable light sculptures.

Bill Kennedy, also known as “Inflatabill,” will be showing his sculptures of “larger than life inflatable creatures with fantastic illumination that will transform MOA’s Marjorie Park into a Psychedelic English Garden” as moaonline.org said.

And aside from fantastic creatures, there will be fire dancers at sunset, live music from Ned Garthe Explosion, masks from Artsmyth’s Tiny Shoppe and food trucks.

The event is from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ridge at 38 Criterium and Brewfest – June 11 - http://bit.ly/2r7dM5D

Biking and beer, together at last.

(Photo: Courtesy of Colorado Craft Beer Week 2017)

The biking takes place on a 1.15-mile course in Wheat Ridge’s heart. Bikers try to go for as many laps around the course as they can in a set time limit.

Four hundred racers are expected to attend, with various races running from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Registration is $45 day of plus a surcharge and opens at 7:00 a.m. and closes 40 minutes before the race’s start.

And local breweries will be showcasing their beers at the Brewfest on 38th Avenue between Teller and Reed Street. It’s $15 for a commemorative cup and four beer tickets, with each single beer ticket costing $3. The Brewfest is from 1 to 8 p.m.

And for those not biking, aside from spectating there’s food, vendors, live music, and a kid’s area with a bouncy castle and face painting.

