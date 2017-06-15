9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - Getting sick of festivals and carnivals yet? Good, because we aren’t either. And if you are, well we have opera, rock-and-roll parody tributes, new museum exhibits and ballet as other things to do.

Greek Festival – June 16, 17, 18 - http://bit.ly/1qe900O

Don’t have a freak out, it’s time for a Greek out.

The festival is more than 50 years old and going strong, with traditional Greek food, live Greek music and traditional dance entertainment to be had. Vendors will be selling authentic Greek items, from paintings to olive oils.

You can tour ‘The Gold Dome’ also known as the Assumption Cathedral of the Theotokos. And there’s a raffle with more than 30 prizes, including the grand prize of a round trip for two to Greece.

General admission tickets are $3 for adults, $1 for Seniors and children 12 and under get in free. Other ticket packages are available for up to $64 and include the costs of food, drinks and dessert.

Fever Dream Theatre Festival – June 16, 17, 18 - http://bit.ly/2rtI0Qb

Theatre can be weird, yes, but this tribute to sci-fi, fantasy and horror strives for the strange.

The first Fever Dream Theatre Festival will be at Buntport Theater Company in Denver. Plays will explore time travel, virtual reality, immortality, aliens, clones and more fantastic subjects.

Tickets are $8 per session or $40 for the whole line-up.

Sessions are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 6 p.m. Plays do not repeat, with different ones for each session.

New exhibits at Denver Museum of Nature and Science – June 16, 17, 18 - http://www.dmns.org/

It’s opening weekend for a couple of IMAX films and an exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science (Photo: Wikipedia)

There’s the new Incredible Predators 3D film. Viewers will learn about some of nature’s great predators, their hunting techniques and place in the ecological system in this movie, from polar bears to leopards.

Then there’s the Mysteries of China 3D film, which covers the discovery of the first emperor’s tomb and jumps between talking about modern and ancient China.

Finally, there’s the new exhibit Nature’s Amazing Machines that shows how “every living thing is a machine built to survive,” from a giraffe’s heart that pumps blood up its long neck to how insects breathe without lungs. Technological innovations such as Velcro, wind turbines and chainsaws that took inspiration from nature will also be covered.

Show times for Incredible Predators 3D are 10:30 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. Mysteries of China 3D’s show times are at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, with an extra 6 p.m. show on Fridays and Saturdays. Both movies are 50 minutes long.

The IMAX films will play at the museum until Oct. 12. The Nature’s Amazing Machines exhibit will be at the museum until Jan. 1, 2018.

Ballet in the Park – June 17, 18 - http://bit.ly/2t6UG1w

We’ve told you about Denver’s free jazz in City Park. But those in Boulder and Highlands Ranch can see free ballet this weekend.

The ballet performed will be both classic and contemporary, with excerpts from the Boulder Ballet season. And visitors are invited to bring a picnic and make it an evening out at the park.

Saturday’s performance will be at 7:30 p.m. in Civic Park Green in Highlands Ranch. Sunday’s is at 7 p.m. in Central Park Bandshell in Boulder. Shows last about an hour.

Rock of Aging – June 17, 18 - http://bit.ly/2ts0ou9

What better way to remember the 60s and 70s age of music than with parody?

It’s opening weekend for this show at the The John Hand Theater in Denver, which takes a look at growing old through the perspective of aging rockers.

As the site says, “Think about having that first colonoscopy performed to the chorus, ‘Snake it up doctor, if you twist I'll shout!’"

Of course, with the power of rock and roll the characters feel more ready to face the things that come with aging such as weight gain, memory loss and gastric problems.

The show will be performing select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until July 15. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, students and military. Group rates are available at $20.

Saturday’s show is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s is at 2 p.m.

Denver PrideFest – June 17, 18 - http://bit.ly/2rp7K05

Time to break out the rainbows and be proud of who and what you are.

PrideFest draws more than 350,000 guests a year, according to its website. It’s put on by the nonprofit GLBT Community Center of Colorado and is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.

Aside from the three stages with live entertainment, the fest will have activities and events such as the Transgender Resource Area, Dogs in Drag, the Big Gay 5k, a parade and more. There will also be more than 200 vendors that you can buy food and drink from with tickets.

The fest is in Civic Center Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Coors Light PrideFest Parade will start Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free, but only cash is accepted to buy food/drink tickets so be sure to have some on hand (there are ATMS available if you need them).

Riverside Church Carnival – June 17 - http://bit.ly/2rlF7Sc

Three magical words for you: free carnival fun.

This neighborhood carnival at 2401 Alcott Street in Denver will have bounce houses, inflatable slides and other fun. There will be a slight charge for food, but otherwise everything is free.

The carnival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Classic Rock Cruise‐In Car Show – June 17 - http://bit.ly/2rfWTpY

More than 300 cars will be on display in this free car show.

It’s not just a car show but a street fair as well, with food vendors, drinks from Bubbles Liquor World and Rockyard Brewing Company and music from the band The Country Music Project.

You’re encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to relax upon, along with some sunscreen and water.

The car show is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wilcox Square area and its surrounding streets.

An Evening of Bite-Sized Opera – June 17 - https://denv.co/2riM0nA

As you might guess from the name, this is an evening of short operas, rather than ones that are four hours long.

Six operas will be staged in two hours by the state chapter of Opera on Tap. The show will be at 554 South Broadway in Denver from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of the show. You can buy advance tickets here.

