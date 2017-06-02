9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - Lots of events you can take your kids to now that they’re likely out of school, from a giant used book sale to a chalk art festival, free day at the museum and festivals and concerts.

Also, don't forget there's free fishing this weekend.

Spring Whale of a Used Book Sale – June 2, 3 and 4 - http://bit.ly/2qHM6nu

With summer reading programs coming up, why not get some new reading material?

This giant used book sale, hosted by Jefferson County Public Library, will be inside the exhibit hall at Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Golden.

More than 100,000 books, CDs, DVDs, records, video and audio books will be sold. Prices range from 50 cents to $2.50 on most items.

Friends of the Library will get books half price on Saturday. And Sunday is Bag Day, where a grocery-sized bag of books will start at $6.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For those who like early bird shopping, $10 will get you in Friday at 8 a.m.

The sale itself is otherwise free.

Denver Chalk Art Festival – June 3 and 4 - https://denv.co/2qBxxqF

Remember drawing on the sidewalk as kid? There are some artists who never quit, and now you get to see their work.

. (Photo: Carolina Gonzalez)

More than 200 professional and amateur artists will be drawing for hours on the pavement, turning Larimer Square into “a bright and colorful street museum, adorned in vivid pastel chalks,” Denver.org said.

The art won’t last, but that’s all the more reason to appreciate it while it’s there.

There will also be music, Italian food, wine tastings, an art gallery and a kids' corner where children get to make their own chalk art.

People’s Fair – June 3 and 4 - https://peoplesfair.com/

People from across Denver will be making memories at this fair.

There’ll be live music, yoga, dancing and comedy performances. And numerous vendors selling everything from food to fine art to clothes and home goods.

The fair starts at 10 a.m. both days, ending at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free.

Colorado Truck Driving Championships – June 3 - http://bit.ly/2qGiCHz

Time to see some trucks and maybe even indulge in wearing a trucker’s hat.

Colorado Motor Carrier Association and the Safety Management Council will be hosting this championship at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Brighton. Drivers will be showing off their trucking skills in numerous categories.

Winners of each category have a chance to participate in the National Truck Driving championships in Florida in August.

New, unused toys will also be collected for Toys for Tots, and those that wish to donate should take them to the food court at the event. Or they can be donated beforehand at the CMCA offices.

The championships are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Safe Summer Kickoff – June 3 – http://bit.ly/2qGJNWy

A chance for free grilled food AND for some safety lessons for your kids?

This free event will be at Kepner Legacy School at 911 S. Hazel Court from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will have not just food and information on community and government support services but live entertainment, prize drawings, activities and games.

Opportunities for kids to learn about safety include a “Safety Village” where bicycles and tricycles can be ridden and with lessons on bike safety, and provided safety kits.

The event also serves as way to find summer activities for your kids.

Bilingual staff will be there to assist.

Arvada Trails Day – June 3 - http://bit.ly/2sfFtLd

There are free hiking and activities happening at Two Ponds National Wildlife Refuge for National Trails Day.

While the celebration at Two Ponds officially starts at 10 a.m., there will be a 5-mile family trail ride, a 15-mile recreational ride, and a guided 5K walk through Two Ponds at 9 a.m. The trail ride and recreational ride will meet 8:30 a.m. at Standley Lake Library at 8485 Kipling St., while the guided 5K walk will meet in the refuge’s parking lot at 8:45 a.m.

The actual celebration in Two Ponds will have outdoor booths, live animal exhibits that will include the Butterfly Pavilion, kids’ activities, self-guided nature walks and free refreshments. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Poudre RiverFest – June 3 - http://bit.ly/1coYVvD

RiverFest is an event that “restores, celebrates and educates” about the Cache la Poudre River.

Cyclists ride on the Poudre River Trail near Shields Street in Fort Collins in this file photo. Larimer County (Photo: Coloradoan library)

Children can learn about conservation, the resources the river provides through activities, and there will be information on local groups that work to keep the river healthy and on how attendees can volunteer to help with cleanup and restoration.

Beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and food from local restaurants will be served. The bands Lineage Music Project, Gasoline Lollipops, Patti Fiasco and Miller and the Other Sinners will be playing live music.

This year, the festival has moved next to the New Belgium Brewing Company at 500 Linden Street on the Poudre River Oxbow. Signs will be posted to direct attendees.

Free day at Denver Museum of Nature and Science – June 4 - http://bit.ly/U1fFRd

Just because the kids (or perhaps you) are out of school doesn’t mean you need to stop learning.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science (Photo: Wikipedia)

The free day applies only to general admission, however. Seeing an IMAX film, planetarium show or one of the temporary exhibits will still cost you.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Park Jazz Concert – June 4 - http://cityparkjazz.org/

Every summer City Park Jazz holds free jazz concerts in City Park.

The first will be held Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and will feature the group The Other Black, which is made up of about 30 musicians spreading their “soul-funk- do-wop mix with a modern squeeze” as the site said.

“People are on their feet when The Other Black hits the stage,” the site wrote. “If you haven't seen them yet, you will.”

Copyright 2017 KUSA