9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - So much to do this weekend, with opportunities for home improvement, market events and free plays.

National Alpaca Show – March 17, 18, 19 – http://bit.ly/2mNxJQg

Alpacas are relatively new livestock in the U.S., but there are still more than 250,000 registered in North America.

And this show is for those who want to learn more about alpacas, see them compete in the show ring and get the chance to meet hundreds of them. An Alpacas 101 panel will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:55 a.m., along with numerous other panels.

There will also be a silent auction, and vendors will be selling the latest in alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

Admission is free.

Spring Kid Stuff Sale – March 18 - http://bit.ly/2mNA8dE

This sale at Adams County Fairgrounds in Brighton will have thousands of baby and kid items for a parent to browse.

“Clothes, toys, books, baby gear, bikes, cribs, shoes, sports gear, you name it, we have it,” the Facebook page said.

The sale will run from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bumblebee Jamboree – March 18 - http://bit.ly/1UQ3m5D

This indoor concert recommended for children up to age 12 and their parents will start at 10:30 a.m. at Denver Botanic Gardens.

Jeff and Paige, known for instructive songs about scientific concepts (http://bit.ly/2mNO47N), will be performing. Children are encouraged to dress as a pollinator, such as a bee, butterfly or bird and join in the dancing and singing.

Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for a child, reduced to $10 and $5 for members. Children 2 and younger get in free.

Spring Craft Bazaar – March 18 – https://denv.co/2nrqRFm

More than 125 commercial vendors and handcrafters will be at this event at the Recreation Center at Eastridge at 9568 University Blvd. in Highland’s Ranch.

Items on sale will include photography, art, ceramics, food, jewelry and more.

Admission is free, and the sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Firefighter Bootcamp – March 18 – http://bit.ly/2mu7kTQ

Have the recent reports of wildfires sparked an interest in a fire-fighting career?

See Aurora’s new training center at 26142-26314 E Quincy Ave. for both police and firefighters, and have the chance to be taken through your paces.

You’ll be going through training exercises with Aurora’s top firefighters, and three drills will be done in firefighter gear, so expect extreme physical activity. The session will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Make sure to wear jeans, closed toed shoes or boots and bring leather or heavy-duty work gloves. Training will take place outside.

Princess Tea Party - March 18 - http://bit.ly/2mugrsf

Capping off Princess Week at the Outlets at Castle Rock is this tea party from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be free pictures, face painting and giveaways. Shannon Patilla, or Miss Colorado 2016, will also be there.

Denver Home Show – March 17, 18, 19 - http://bit.ly/1WbZ0EC

Want inspiration for home renovation? There’s a Denver Home Show for that, at the National Western Complex.

9NEWS own “Fix This” crew will be performing an Upcycle Challenge to find pieces to upcycle at the Denver ReStore. These will be on display throughout the show with a silent auction to bid on the final products. Proceeds from the auction will go toward Habitat for Humanity.

There will also be a Tiny Home Village with 12 tiny homes to view, including a shipping container home and a tree house; a tablescape challenge with three local competitors and the audience to decide the winner; a Fresh Ideas Stage where local and national experts will showcase remodeling, renovation, décor, gardening and outdoor projects.

A marketplace will have small local companies showing handicrafts and other locally made items.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $11 at the door or $9 online for general adults, and children 12 and under get in free. Seniors can qualify for an $11 buy-one-get-one at the door.

Military and first responders can get a ticket for free on Friday with a valid ID, and for $5 on Saturday and Sunday.

Boulder U-Fix-It Clinic – March 19 - http://bit.ly/2nby1RU

Have any appliances, electronics, clothes or toys that need repair? Boulder Public Library is here for you.

At this clinic, running from 1 to 4 p.m., volunteer coaches will teach you the needed repair skills for what you bring in. A set of tools will be available for each participant.

If you have a replacement part, a specialized tool you may need, or a missing button, fabric patch or matching thread bring it along.

Photo from past Fix-It Clinic. (Photo: Courtesy of Boulder U Fix-It Clinic)

At the Inkwell Playwright Night – March 19 - http://bit.ly/2mN8Mm3

Do racial and political concerns weigh upon you? Would you like to see them expressed or acknowledged?

At The Inkwell will run two free plays on these subject matters starting at 6 p.m.

“#matter” by Idris Goodwin is about “a racially motivated misunderstanding on social media” that leads to a reunion between friends as they try to find common ground in their views of equality.

“Indiana” by Steven Cole Hughes sets the stage as a woman leaves her life in New York City to go to her parent’s house on the eve of a presidential election and cast her blue vote in a red state.

There will also be a Q and A afterward.

