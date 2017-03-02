9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - With the weather starting to become more manageable again, now may be the time to take advantage of a few events that will cater to the science lover, film lover or hobbyist in you.

RV Sports and Travel Show – March 2 to March 5 - http://bit.ly/21oRGsn

Want to get away on a future weekend? Well, the RV show this weekend could help you with that.

It’s not just a display of deals on RVs, outdoor equipment and accessories, but also a chance to get fun vacation ideas.

The show hours run from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for Good Sam members, with free admission for children 12 and younger.

Gypsy Flamenco Fire at Hampden Hall – March 4 - http://bit.ly/2lbzKRT

René Heredia and his Flamenco Fantasy Dance Theatre realize Spanish gypsy flamenco on the stage of Hampden Hall in Englewood from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The dancers will be attired in authentic, vibrant costumes as they wield fans, castanets and their inner passions.

Advance tickets are $25 for adults or $15 for students and seniors and can be purchased here until March 3. Otherwise, they’re $30 for adults and $20 for students and seniors at the door.

Kids 12 and under get in for free.

Star Wars Interactive Family Experience – March 4 – http://bit.ly/2mpUgA6

March like an Imperial to this event at Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock, going from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Family-friendly activities include photo opportunities with fan-favorite characters such as BB-8, C-3P0, R2-D2 and Darth Vader, Jedi training and the chance to make a lightsaber, a bounce house, Blast-A-Trooper and more.

Feel free to come in costume.

Tickets are $12 for those between the ages of 4 and 59 and $5 for those over 60. Children three and under get in for free.

All proceeds will go toward needy families in Douglas County.

Girls and Science Day – March 4 - https://denv.co/2lwooZH

Want to be blinded by women and their science, to paraphrase the song?

Denver Museum of Nature & Science is hosting its third annual Girls and Science day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees will meet women scientists and see the future opportunities available in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Admission is $4 for those ages 2 to 18, free to members and military and those who have SNAP access.

Boulder Film Festival’s Free Kid Activities – March 4 to 5 - http://bit.ly/2mapBJO

The Boulder Film Festival is this weekend. And while tickets to that cost $50, your kids can take advantage of some free festival fun at Boulder Public Library.

Saturday has an animation station workshop from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., providing them a chance to explore stop motion animation. And there is a parent/child filming workshop from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Both of these workshops are meant for kids age 6 and older.

Sunday has a zombie makeup workshop from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 8 and up, with materials that include latex and skin paint.

Kids are remaking themselves into zombies in this workshop. (Photo: Courtesy of Boulder International Film Festival)

A selection of shorts will be shown as well. Shorts program one will be shown Saturday at 12:15 to 1 p.m. and will repeat on Sunday from 1 to 1:45 p.m., while shorts program two will be shown Saturday from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.

Shorts program one is recommended for ages 5 and up, while shorts program two is meant for a slightly more mature audience of those 8 and up.

Science of Toys – March 4 - http://bit.ly/2lHKKZj

Jim Cronin from the The Denver Museum of Nature and Science will be at Tallyn's Reach Library in Aurora at 3 p.m. to teach children about the science behind some of their toys.

Children will learn about chemistry, electromagnetism, pressure, energy and sound by playing with bouncing balls, sound tubes, drinking birds, energy sticks and more in this hour-long event.

Cronin will also be signing copies of his sci-fi series The Brin Archives.

Snow Shoe for the Cure – March 4 – http://bit.ly/2lrOA76

More than 1,500 people are breaking out their snow shoes to stomp toward a breast cancer cure in Frisco.

Starting 8 a.m. at Frisco Nordic Center, participants can stomp can stomp their way through a 3k or 5k run, with kids 12 and under welcome to take part in the Lil Stomper Dash.

(Photo: Courtesy of Susan G. Komen Colorado's Snowshoe for the Cure)

Participants will have access to exclusive trails, receive a goodie bag and have a chance to win further prizes from the event’s sponsors and partners.

Registration is still open. It’s $45 for an adult and $30 for a child with a registered adult until March 2. Starting March 3, registration jumps up to $50 for adults and $35 for children.

People who can’t make it but want to show their support can also contribute $30 toward a ‘snowed in’ ticket.

Seventy-five percent of funds raised will go toward local programs for breast cancer education, screening and treatment. The other 25 percent goes toward research to find improved treatments and, someday, a cure.

Rocky Mountain Toy Train Show – March 4 and 5 - http://bit.ly/1LXiIy2

If you don’t want to travel to Lakewood for the recently reopened Caboose, then perhaps this is for the train hobbyis in yout: A 120,000-square-foot train fest at Denver Mart on 451 East 58th Ave.

Aside from vendors, there will be design layouts from regional clubs and private parties, how-to workshops on modeling skills and manufacturer booths displaying the newest of products.

(Photo: Courtesy of Rocky Mountain Train Show)

Children will be able to play with the trains and build a layout in the Kids Corner.

And a train set will be given away every hour of the show.

Kids 12 and under, Scouts in uniform and active-duty military with I.D. get in for free. Everyone else has to pay $10 for a ticket – however, admission is good for both days.

Reel Film Day – March 5 – http://bit.ly/2lTv3hK

Up for a cinematic blast from the past?

Alamo Drafthouse and Kodak have teamed up to launch Reel Film Day, to celebrate 35mm film. Theaters in Littleton and Boulder will be participating, with Littleton showing 1948’s The Red Shoes and Boulder showing Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

The Red Shoes will show at 7 p.m., and a ticket will cost you $11.50. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will run at 6 p.m., with tickets costing a mere 35 cents.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Film Foundation’s future efforts to preserve past films.

