9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - Spring brings not just green landscapes but chances to spend some green at specialty sales and festivals.

Spring Break: Journey to Asia – March 25, 26 - http://bit.ly/2mokgKW

For those taking a ‘staycation’ Denver Zoo will be holding extra activities to celebrate its new tiger exhibit, The Edge, starting on March 25 and lasting until April 9.

Part of the Denver Zoo's new tiger exhibit, called "The Edge".

There’s daily talks on the creation of the exhibit, along with a talk about conversation in Mongolia, and keeper talks about the Asian Pavilion, cinereous vulture and langur depending on the day you go.

Weekend entertainment include fruit carving, Chinese lion dancers, music from Bali, Filipino Tinikling Dancers and a Mundra dance studio exclusively on Saturdays.

Colorado Anime Fest – March 24, 25, 26 – http://bit.ly/2n1OneR

Denver’s Comic Con isn’t until June and July, but if you’re an anime fan (or otaku or weeaboo or whatever) why wait?

Colorado Anime Fest has returned to the Denver Renaissance Stapleton Hotel, and starts at 12:00 pm. on Friday until Sunday at 6 p.m., with closing times varying for different sections of the con.

The fest has an anime bar, manga library, a vendor’s hall, a maid café, Japanese culture panels and more.

Tickets are $50 for the whole weekend, $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $25 for Sunday, fees not included. Children ages 7 to 12 can get in for $15 plus fee, while children 6 and younger get in for free.

And yes, cosplay is acceptable as long as it meets fest standards.

Denver March Powwow – March 24, 25, 26 - http://bit.ly/1AFA50t

The annual Denver March Powwow is back at Denver Coliseum this weekend, with dancing, food, art and storytelling.

For those non-Indians, the event’s website notes that the Pow Wow is a chance for the Indian peoples to come together to sing, dance and celebrate their heritage. The Powwow has more than 1,600 dancers from almost 100 tribes, according to Denver.org.

There’ll be traditional storytelling with Phillip Whiteman, Jr., and not-so-traditional storytelling with native artist Christian Takes Gun Parrish, also known as “Supaman.”

Tickets are sold at the door $7 per day or $20 for a 3-day pass. Children 6 and under get in for free.

Permits need to be purchased if you plan to take photo or video - $30 for Friday, $20 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday.

Beautiful Junk Sale – March 24, 25 - http://bit.ly/2mRTT19

One person’s trash is another person’s coveted junk sale find.

And with 10,500 square feet of bargain-priced items at Jefferson County Fairgrounds, there’s a lot of space for treasure hunting. There’ll be jewelry, household items, collectibles, holiday décor and vintage odds and ends.

Admission is $4 for adults, with a $1-off discount if you bring two or more non-perishable food donations.

The sale will run from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be early bird admission starting at 7 a.m. on Friday for $30, with the added benefit that early bird shoppers get in free on Saturday.

Proceeds will go toward Jeffco Action Center to continue helping those in need.

Purchases can be paid for with cash, check or credit card ($20 minimum).

Collaboration Beer Fest – March 25 - http://bit.ly/2mqlDO8

Brush up on your drinking songs, or just replace every word of a song you know with “Beer” a la Homer Simpson.

(Photo: Courtesy of Colorado Craft Beer Week 2017)

The fest features more than 100 beer projects from more than 150 breweries, and tickets include unlimited tastings of this year’s offerings. Every beer has a tale to tell of how two or more breweries came together to create something new.

There’s also food vendors, live music and other “festival perks.”

The fest runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 plus a $4.59 fee.

The Magic Within – March 25 – http://bit.ly/2mRRLq7

Magic is coming to the Mercury Café in Denver for two hours, starting at 7 p.m.

Magician Erica Sodos will amaze with telepathy, predictions and a psychic Q and A where she’ll psychically glean the questions from the audience and gaze into her crystal ball for the answers.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the door or ahead of time by calling 303-294-9258.

Lincoln Tech Car Show – March 25 - http://bit.ly/2oafhyQ

Do you like to drool over cool cars? Or enjoy a chance to help out our troops?

Lincoln College of Technology is hosting its sixth annual free car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on its Denver campus at 11194 E. 45th Ave.

Awards will be presented at 1 p.m.

USO Denver will be there collecting money and item donations for the troops.

Call 877-453-5015 to find out what items you can bring to donate.

Vintage Voltage Expo – March 26 - http://bit.ly/2nkgA0N

Gotta get back in time… to the days of old-school audio gear, transistor radios and vintage LPs.

The expo is held in conjunction with the Colorado Radio Collectors Club. It acts as the lovechild of a swap meet, flea market, guitar show and as way to feed the nostalgia some people still have for 8-tracks, turntables, Walkmans, stereos and more.

The expo runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza Convention Center in Northglenn.

Tickets are $5, and children 12 and younger can get in for free.

Arabian Nights – March 26 – https://denv.co/2mVJ8vs

The Aurora Symphony Orchestra brings you melodies from Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, inspired by the One Thousand and One Nights, at North Middle School.

Bassoonsists Martin Gair and Charles Shoemaker will also perform the Concerto for Two Bassoons by Czech-Vienesse composer Johann Vanhal.

Tickets are $20, $15 for military and for seniors 65 and older, and free to students 18 and younger.

