9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 27- 29

KUSA - Halloween is upon us, so get all dressed-up and find yourself some tasty treats and an event that's just right for you. Let the ghoulish weekend begin!

The Great Pumpkin Haul: October 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - http://bit.ly/1MsG8uo

It’s more than an obstacle course, it’s The Great Pumpkin Haul.

This two-mile obstacle course not only gives you an excuse to race your friends in a costume through the Botanic Gardens, it also includes a pumpkin!

The catch is you have to carry the pumpkin all the way to the end where you will find food trucks, hay rides, a corn maze and other activities.

Registration includes a basketball-sized pumpkin, tee, photos, and a finishers medal.

The cost to register is $50 until 10 p.m. on October 27 and is $60 the day of.

Jack O’ Lantern Contest benefiting the Kids’ Compassion Project: October 29 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2izspzR

Are you a master Jack O’ Lantern craftsmen and want to use your talents for a good cause?

No matter your age or skill level you can dress up and enter the contest or just enjoy the creativity of others.

While you are there, all Stanley Marketplace businesses will be open for trick-or-treating

There is no cost to enter but donations will go towards the Kids’ Compassion Project.

A few notes:

Each age division will receive a prize.

Age divisions range from Pre-k up to adult.

Pumpkins can be painted, carved, or decorated.

You need to register! https://www.kidscompassionproject.org/event/pumpkin-carving-contest/

Free Halloween Fun at Bass Pro Shops: October 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., October 28 and 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.: http://bit.ly/2i63fFb

Denver’s Bass Pro Shops invites little ghosts and goblins to enjoy Halloween at the Great Pumpkin Celebration with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy and the rest of the Peanuts gang for FREE on October 21 & 22 and from October 27 to 31. Activities and time are different each day, but kids always receive a FREE 4″ x 6″ photo of themselves with the entire Peanuts gang. And, the first 100 children to have their photo taken each day get a FREE Halloween pin-on lanyard. Here’s the schedule:

Friday, October 27 — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free photo and free crafts.

Saturday, October 28 — Noon to 5 p.m. Free photo, free crafts and pumpkin toss game for prizes. Trick-or-treating starts at 3 p.m. and a costume parade starts at 4 p.m.

Sunday, October 29 — Noon to 5 p.m. Free photo, free crafts and pumpkin toss game for prizes.

This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com

For more local deals and discounts go to https://www.milehighonthecheap.com/

Spirits and Spirits: October 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2zRKYDQ

At sundown, the Four Mile Historic Park will turn into a mysterious and spooky celebration of all things Halloween.

Grab your costumes and enjoy the great beyond with a tarot card reading, tales of Four Mile House’s previous inhabitants.

Make sure you come thirsty. Local libations and tea-dueling are included.

Tickets include food and two drinks and are $50 for Four Mile Historic Park members and $55 for non-members.

Ghost Walk Ghost Talk’ in Boulder: October 28 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2zRs7sn

Quick, someone call the Ghostbusters! The past (and perhaps even the deceased) will come to life during the Ghost Walk Ghost Talk on Saturday, October 28 at one of Boulder’s most distinctive buildings – the Harbeck House. Soon to be the former home of the Museum of Boulder, this event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. offers a last gasp to tour the house built in 1899 by a Wall Street financier as his summer home.

At this spirited fundraiser, participants will learn about the architecture and history of the Harbeck House while trained psychics from Psychic Horizons Center will interpret the energy they experience. Psychics will also be doing individual readings. Hear intriguing and spooky stories not found in the history books… perfect for believers – and skeptics – of all ages. Enjoy music, refreshments and a chance to preview your Halloween costume.

Tickets are $12 for adults. Historic Boulder members and seniors (62+) pay $10. For those 16 and younger, it is $5 and kids 5 and under are FREE. A Family Four Pack (2 adults and 2 children) is $25.

Buy a ticket now online or at the door the night of the event. 1206 Euclid Ave., Boulder. This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com

For more local deals and discounts go to https://www.milehighonthecheap.com

Annual Paw-n-Play Pet Howl-oween: October 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2z7iatC

We all know you spent as much on your pet for Halloween as you would on a child, so why not take your pet trick-or-treating also?

Olde Town Arvada will have tasty treats for your pup and a costume contest in the square.

It is $12 to enter the contest but the proceeds will benefit the Arvada Food Bank.

Don’t forget to register! https://pawsnplay.com/pages/howl-oween

Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale This Weekend: October 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and October 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2yN17ww

It’s an ocean of deals at the Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Jefferson County Public Library this weekend. The event runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, October 27 & 28 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 29. Held in the massive exhibit hall of the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, the sale boasts more than 100,000 books, DVDs, records, maps and audio books. Admission is FREE. Prices range from 50¢ to $3 on most items. As always Sunday is “Bag Day” when $6 buys you as many items as will fit into a grocery-size bag. Those who want to beat the crowds can enter at 8 a.m. on Friday for $10. 15200 W. 6th Avenue (exit 6th Avenue South at Indiana exit, then turn west onto the 6th Avenue Frontage Road). For more information, call 303-403-5075 or email friends@jeffcolibrary.org.

This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com

For more local deals and discounts go to https://www.milehighonthecheap.com/

Adult Trick or Treating on Antique Row: October 28 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - https://www.facebook.com/events/1450948021870583/

Kids shouldn’t be the only ones having all of the fun on Halloween.

Head down to this adult-friendly trick-or-treat event at Denver’s Antique Row.

All participating shops will have an orange pumpkin in the window and a few restaurants will be giving out adult beverages for those over 21-years-old.

Is it too late to find a babysitter? All trick-or-treaters are welcome and there is plenty of candy to go around.

Don’t forget those costumes!

Highlands Ranch Trick-or-Treat Street: October 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2izSgYF

Children ages 12 and under are invited to put on costumes, grab their trick-or-treat bags and join the fun. Arrive early, as the line closes at 12:35 p.m. Admission: $2/person (adults & children) and each family may select one pumpkin from the pumpkin patch; while supplies last. Cash or check only. Eastridge Recreation Center, 9568 S. University Blvd.

This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com

For more local deals and discounts go to https://www.milehighonthecheap.com/

For more kid-friendly trick or treating ideas: http://on9news.tv/2liw7Ps or http://bit.ly/2yMMGss

© 2017 KUSA-TV