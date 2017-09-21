9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: September 22- September 24

KUSA - Are you a fan of Summer, Fall, Denver or Germany? It seems as though the entire state of Colorado is celebrating something special this weekend, so there is no reason to stay in.

Get out there and enjoy cider, chocolate, honey, outdoor sports, the changing leaves or just kick back and cuddle adoptable puppies. The weekend is yours and the options are out there.

Morrison Cider Festival: Saturday September 23 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. - http://bit.ly/1qjSNUP

Young, old, single, or apart of a large family, this festival has something tasty waiting for you

Held at the Bear Creek Center the music, beer, and all things apple will fill your tummies and keep the doctor away.

With a Cider Press, a custom car show, a kids’ area, arts and crafts, a horseshoe tournament and pony rides, your entire family will be entertained by this free festival in beautiful Morrison.

Centennial Chalk Art Festival: September 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2wC2m1l

We all have memories of hours of entertainment using only chalk and a sidewalk, but these talented artists take that love of color and creation to a new level.

Watch these artists create works of art under your feet while you enjoy local music, food trucks, art vendors, and beverages.

This event is free but food, art, and drink are available for additional cost.

Autumn Gold Festival: September 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and September 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2hisVl8

Many Colorado residents will be headed for the mountains this weekend in search of the golden hues of fall, why not stop by a party while you are there?

The Autumn Gold Festival at Bond Park in Estes Park lets you admire the fall while enjoying fresh squeezed lemonade, funnel cake, roasted almonds, desserts, face painting, and a classic car show.

The tree viewing, music, and dancing are free but don’t forget to bring a few extra bucks for that funnel cake.

Outdoor Adventure Expo: September 23-24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2y9wi13

Not quite ready to let go of those summer activities? Cherry Creek State Park should be your destination this weekend.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hosting the Inaugural Outdoor Adventure Expo.

There will be three separate recreation areas (outdoor, shooting, and water) to get your outdoor energies flowing.

This event allows you and your family to sample archery, biking, fishing, OHV rides, paddle boarding, rock climbing, sailing, and shooting.

The best part is it’s all free.

Colorado Honey Festival: September 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2xTWJM3

There really is something special about locally sourced honey and this festival celebrates all things honey and bees.

Not only will all your honey cravings be satisfied by this event but there is an educational side that will answer of your inner beekeeper questions while listening to music by Black Creek Bluegrass.

Entrance to the event is free.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Festival: September 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2wBK5kO

YAAAASSSS! A festival for chocolate really exists!

The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland will feature an entire day of chocolate sampling, shopping, and entertainment.

With chocolate fountains, chocolate truffles, chocolate fudge, chocolate martinis, a chocolate pudding eating contest, and a “Chocolate Cover Whaatt?” sampling where you never know what you will get dipped in chocolate, you will leave with one happy belly.

Admission is $5, free for kids under 4, and free parking but sampling tickets are 12 for $10.

Yappy Hour! A farewell to the dog days of Summer: September 24 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2xqDMPL

The Recess Beer Garden is hosting this farewell to summer by joining forces with Tito’s Homemade Vodka, Stone Brewing and the Denver Animal Shelter.

This adoption event and fundraiser allows to cuddle up on a patio with an adoptable pup, a nice cold beer, and some tasty grub.

Whether you leave with a new companion or just enjoy the brews you can leave knowing you helped save lives.

A percentage of your food and beverage sales will be donated back to the Denver Animal Shelter.

Tequila, Taco and Cerveza Festival: Friday September 22 from 5 p.m to 10 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2wARMaN

If taco trucks, tequila and beer didn’t peak your interest, maybe Luchadors, Chihuahua races, and mariachis will.

This limited capacity event at the Mile High Station in Denver showcases all of your favorite Mexican recipes, music, games, and beverages.

Advance ticket purchasing is recommended for $30 and includes 10 tequila samples, entry, a commemorative shot glass, and a koozie.

Tickets at the door (if available) are an additional $10, additional tequila samples are $1 and food is available for mas dinero.

Oktoberfests: Looking for an Oktoberfest in your area? Here are a few options!

Longmont Oktoberfest: September 22 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., September 23 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2wXXVuf

Two days of music, ten breweries, two cideries, costume contests, and German grub hosted by Left Hand Brewery at Roosevelt Park might be the outing you’ve been waiting for.

There’s no need to find a babysitter for the kids to go to this event, with ponies, a petting zoo, a rock climbing wall, water activities and a full kid zone there is plenty of entertainment for them too.

Pre-Sale tickets are $10 for Friday and $5 for Saturday, Kids under 5 are free.

Denver Oktoberfest: September 22- 23 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - http://bit.ly/1nJjJxv

When all things German merge in the center of Denver, it’ll be hard to stay home this weekend.

The Ballpark Neighborhood is hosting this free event jam packed with German beer, entertainment, food, bratwurst eating contests, keg bowling, and even a “Long dog Derby”

Admission is free but food and beverages are not.

Highlands Ranch Oktoberfest: September 23 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2xWb5aN

South Denver is not about to miss an excuse to throw on that lederhosen.

The Town Center in Highlands Ranch is hosting a German inspired Celebration and 5k.

Start your day with a good run to and then relax and enjoy the Dushchund Races, Games, Inflatable bouncy castles, a magician, a balloon artist, live music and of course German inspired beer.

The race begins at 9:30 a.m., registration is $55 between 7:30 and 8:45, and starts at Living the Dream Brewing.

Are you attending or throwing an event that you think we should feature? Email me at Caitlin.Kingsbury@9news.com.

