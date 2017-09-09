9NEWS e-cycle draws a big crowd

Old electronics at the 9NEWS e-cycle event. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - It's nice to know Coloradans are earth-conscious.

Why else would they sit in line (some told us for two hours) to recycle old electronics?

Such was the case Saturday morning as a long line of cars snaked through the Coors Field parking for the annual 9NEWS e-cycle event.

Scores of desktop computers, old televisions and stereo equipment were hauled in to be recycled.

Old electronics at the 9NEWS e-cycle event. (Photo: KUSA)

Katie Allen brought in a couple big televisions from her mom’s basement.

“It’s hard to be able to get rid of these in an ecological way and to make sure its' going to the right place,” Allen said. “I'm really happy to do that.”

To make it happen, 9NEWS partnered with Techno+Rescue, a locally owned company that uses a data wiping technique to ensure recycled computers and smart phones will not be used to steal your identity.

Donations raised at the e-cycle will go toward Crime Stoppers, a non-profit organization that runs entirely on donations that are used to pay rewards to anonymous tipsters who help solve crime in our communities.

A portion will also be shared with the Houston Crime Stoppers organization.

Thank you to everyone who came out to the event and donated!

