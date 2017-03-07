'A Day Without a Woman' protest planned in Denver

January's Women's March on Denver (Photo: Courtesy Wardorichie)

DENVER - Thousands of women across the country are planning to participate in what’s been dubbed ‘A Day Without a Woman’ on International Women's Day Wednesday.

The organizers of January's Women's March on Washington are urging women and supporters to strike and wear red.

Participants in Denver are expected to gather at the State Capitol to spotlight the economic power and value of women and their contributions to society.

Organizers hope to call attention to economic injustices women face such as lower wages, gender discrimination, sexual harassment and job insecurities.

“On March 8th we will once again honor and join forces with those that are organizing the International Women's Strike...our demand is simple...Equal Pay for Equal Work. Here in Denver we will have a Silent March on the Capitol, Free Self-Care Workshops and Coaching, and encourage women to get together for a Girl's Day spent doing what they love,” local organizers said on Facebook.

Women are also encouraged to avoid shopping for the day (except for small, women and minority-owned businesses) and take the day off from both paid and unpaid labor.

Denver Public Schools released a statement on Tuesday saying the district has not experienced an uptick in substitute or guest teacher requests for Wednesday.

"At this point, Denver Public Schools has not seen a spike in substitute or guest teacher requests for Wednesday. We reached out to school leaders, teachers and other staff members last Tuesday letting them know that we recognize the invaluable contributions that our female employees make to DPS students and the Denver community, and we have no doubt that Denver Public Schools could not function without the thousands of female employees who work tirelessly every day to help achieve our vision, Every Child Succeeds"

