A sober early morning rave is coming to Denver

KUSA - A few words come to mind when you hear the word rave, but "sober" is definitely not one of them. A close second? Yoga.

A movement that's based in New York City and got its inspiration from Burning Man has worked since 2013 to change that perception.

Daybreaker, billed as a high-energy, early morning rave, is headed back to Denver. It kicks off at the oh-so-early hour of 6 a.m. and will begin with an hourlong "yoga experience" (led by Cristy Boteilho of CorePower Yoga) that will devolve into a full-on dance party, featuring DJ J|Adore.

Organizers say after this, attendees will skip off into their work days — completely sober.

If you're like me, you're wondering how people can be inspired to rage (sober) with a bunch of strangers.

"I think it's about connecting with people just on the experience and not needing drugs or alcohol to be that buffer," Colorado Daybreaker producer Rachel Namordi said. "We create these events to be mischievous; we have themes that help be the ice breaker."

Wednesday's event will have the theme Intergalactic Planetary 90’s Dimension -- which is based on the 1998 song by the Beastie Boys "Intergalactic."

"We'll get some glow sticks for you, some glow necklaces. We'll mark you up with some non-toxic tribal markings and soon enough you'll feel like you're part of the crowd and ready to do a Daybreak," Summer Lenderman said, another Colorado Daybreaker producer.

Daybreaker has been all over the country and globe; just last week, an event was held in Paris. On the same day as this week's Denver party, Toronto, Los Angeles and New York will rise before the sun to sweat out any anxieties.

"It's a judgment-free zone so you come in with these crazy themes and we're throwing things at you and you're being surprised by live artists, so there's no time to feel judged or to be embarrassed because you're in it -- you're part of the experience," Namordi said.

