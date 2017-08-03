Award-winning chef and children make pizzas together

DENVER - A kid who has never cooked a meal before and a man who won a James Beard Award for best chef in the Southwest might not have a lot in common.

There is, however, one thing that unites them all: a love for pizza.

Children and the award winning chef gathered around the kitchen counter at the Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus Thursday.

"Who has tried fresh mozzarella?," Chef Mackinnon asked. The chef ripped a piece for each child curious enough to take a bite.

The chef is also the founder of Pizzeria Locale. He explained each ingredient going into the classic margherita pizza and also inadvertently helped this kid discover the greatest thing ever: cheese.

Chef Mackinnon believes in the importance of teaching children to care about what they eat.

"I think about when I was a kid. We didn't have pizza like this. We had lots of typical fast food pizza, but we didn't realize what we were eating," Chef Mackinnon said.

It's hard to get kids to care about a lot of things, let alone what they eat. So Chef Mackinnon thought of the one food that might get children excited to learn.

"Who doesn't like making pizza...it's an easy vehicle to teach those kinds of things," he said.

There were piles of dough waiting for the kids after the cooking lesson.

"I may have put on too much flour," Rex said. Rex molded and stretched the pizza dough in front of him.

He and 11 others worked hard to recreate the pizza the chef made.

The Children's Museum will have dough-making classes until August 9. Museum staff members will be leading the classes from now till then. The classes are included with the Children's Museum admission and are very limited.

