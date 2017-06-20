KUSA
Bacon lovers gearing up for festival in Keystone

In Keystone it's the Bacon and Bourbon Festival. With us today is Brooks Reynolds with the festival-- and self-described "face of bacon."

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 10:25 AM. MDT June 20, 2017

KEYSTONE - Thousands of bacon lovers will gather in Keystone Resort this weekend for the annual Bacon and Bourbon Festival.

More than 3,000 pounds of bacon inspired cuisine will be available along with the chance to experience of variety of whiskeys.

The two-day sizzling event has tripled in attendance over the past few years, organizers say.

In addition to bacon samplings, attendees can get their bacon diploma at Bacon University, enroll the kids in Camp Bacon, or enjoy live music while munching on delicious bacon strips.

You can also enter to win the Farmland bacon-eating contest.

For more information, or to get tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/2sYVvcy
 

