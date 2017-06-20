Bacon lovers gearing up for festival in Keystone

Keystone Bacon and Bourbon Festival

KEYSTONE - Thousands of bacon lovers will gather in Keystone Resort this weekend for the annual Bacon and Bourbon Festival.

More than 3,000 pounds of bacon inspired cuisine will be available along with the chance to experience of variety of whiskeys.

Keystone Bacon and Bourbon Festival

The two-day sizzling event has tripled in attendance over the past few years, organizers say.

In addition to bacon samplings, attendees can get their bacon diploma at Bacon University, enroll the kids in Camp Bacon, or enjoy live music while munching on delicious bacon strips.

Keystone Bacon and Bourbon Festival

You can also enter to win the Farmland bacon-eating contest.

For more information, or to get tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/2sYVvcy



© 2017 KUSA-TV