Bagpiper proposes during St. Patrick's Day parade

DENVER - Saturday morning's rain wasn’t enough to stop waves of green from moving into Downtown Denver.

Thousands of people took to the area for the 55th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

This year’s theme was 'Emerald Celebration.'

According to Elizabeth Price, a spokeswoman for the parade, this is the largest parade west of the Mississippi River.

“We’re very proud of it,” Price said. “Even though it’s a baby at 55 years old, we have a lot to proud of, in Denver, for this parade.”

And this year, the luck of the Irish worked its magic for one bagpiper marching in the event.

During a break in music toward the beginning of the parade, Wolfgang Honefenger got on one knee an proposed to his girlfriend.

“The reason why I chose the St. Patty’s Day Parade and the Irish community – we’re both very big in the Irish community,” Honefenger said. “We play for the Michael Collins Pipe Band. In fact, that’s actually where we both met.”

To celebrate even further this weekend, the City and County of Denver changed the name of Blake Street to Tooley Street in honor of the Tooley family who Price says was instrumental for Denver and the area’s Irish community.

