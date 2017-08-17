Beer festival coming to Fritzler Farms

LASALLE, COLO. - It's not fall without some pumpkins and corn mazes.

But this year, Fritzler Farms is doing something to bring in a different Colorado crowd. The beer crowd.

For the first time, the farm is hosting "Hops n' Husks," a beer festival offering 11 breweries and one cidery, along with food and fall fun.

Tickets start at 30 dollars and 50 for VIP passes.

Hops n Husks is on Sunday, September 16th. General admission is one in the afternoon. Those with VIP passes can head in an hour earlier at noon.

Fritzler Farms is in Lasalle, Colorado about an hour northeast of Denver, along Highway 85.

