Bentley Denver Charity Polo Series benefits local foundation

DENVER - The thrill of horses, the taste of champagne, the rumble of a Bentley engine – and the feeling that it's all going towards an awesome local foundation.

The third annual Bentley Denver Charity Polo Series kicks off June 9 through 11, and this year benefits The Temple Grandin Equine Center.

9NEWS Morning Anchor Corey Rose is once again emceeing the polo tournament on Sunday.

Bentley Denver Manager Mark Dismuke and a representative from the Temple Grandin Equine Center join the 9NEWS Morning show to talk about the event and what to expect.



For more information about the polo tournament or to buy tickets: https://bentleydenverpolo.com/



To learn more about the Temple Grandin Center: http://tgec.agsci.colostate.edu/



