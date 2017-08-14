Colorado's annual bike swap

DENVER - The annual cycling expo Veloswap will be at the National Western Complex in Denver on Saturday, November 4.

Cycling enthusiasts will have the chance to buy bikes and gears from more than 400 vendors. There will also be educational seminars and even opportunities to test ride new bikes.

Veloswap drew in more than 8,000 people last year, but the director of the event believes it's not the new bikes that makes the expo so popular.

"It's an opportunity to not only buy new and used product but also to sell some of your own product," Reese Brown, director of the event said. "If you got a garage full of stuff maybe your kids have outgrown that latest bike, this is an opportunity to sell it, use that money to of course buy new stuff."

The event will be on Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the door, but you could purchase them beforehand at veloswapdenver.com for $6.



