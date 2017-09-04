KUSA
Why Denver artists are hiding their work all over the city

Jane Mo , KUSA 2:21 PM. MDT September 04, 2017

DENVER - Artists in Denver will hide their work throughout the city for people to find and keep on Tuesday. 

The city is partaking in World Art Drop Day, an idea from an artist in Utah who wanted to "feel a little more connection to each other."

Jake Porter wrote, "there's nothing like the bond two random strangers can make through the act of creating and giving." 

After hiding the pieces, artists will take pictures and post hints on their social media accounts using the hashtags #artdropday or #artdropdenver

The first person to find a piece can keep it.

People who find artworks are encouraged to post photos on social media to show what they found.

If you're an artist and you'd like to participate, fill out the form here: http://bit.ly/1ieP2nN

