Denver PrideFest this weekend at Civic Center Park

DENVER - One of the largest LGBT pride events in the country is happening this weekend in Denver.

PrideFest is taking over Civic Center Park on June 17 and 18.

The free festival features over 200 vendors, three stages of entertainment and is expected to draw thousands.

The Coors Light PrideFest Parade steps off Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The route starts at Cheesman Park and ends up at Civic Center Park via Colfax Avenue.

With the growing crowds, organizers are making a few security changes.

You'll want to approach the north or south sides of Civic Center Park.

They'll be checking all bags coming in, and no coolers are allowed, organizers say.

The GLBT Community Center of Colorado says it’s the third largest pride event in the country.

For more information, go to http://glbtcolorado.org/pridefest/

