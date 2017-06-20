Event marks World Refugee Day in Denver

KUSA - Millions of people around the globe are expected to observe World Refugee Day Tuesday.

Organizers say the event is intended to honor the strength, courage and perseverance of millions of refugees and families that were forced to leave their homelands.

According to Christine Patoff, the director of Marketing and public relations at Emily Griffith Technical College, hundreds of people have planned to gather on the west steps of the State Capitol building at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The rally will include speeches, stories, poetry, and a proclamation from Governor John Hickenlooper.

World Refugee Day was started by United Nations Declaration in 2000, and was first cerebrated in 2001.

It honored the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention Related to the Status of Refugees.

The United National High Commissioner for Refugees says there are 65.3 million forcibly displaced people around the world.

