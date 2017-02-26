Family and friends honor Ashley Mead

A celebration of Ashley Mead's life was held in Boulder Sunday afternoon. (Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER - Those who helped search for Ashley Mead and her child honored the Boulder mother during a celebration of life held Sunday afternoon.

Mead's friends and family were there and so were the police investigating her death, taking the opportunity to ask for any leads anyone could provide.



In the year 25-year-old Ashley Mead lived in Boulder her friends say she was hard to miss.



"I could see her from a thousand feet away," said Owen Love, remembering her huge glasses and huge smile.



"I needed a place to gather for people who knew her and say how important she was," said his wife Gwendolyn Love.

The Loves said Ashley moved to Boulder so her daughter's father could be in her life. That's when Gwendolyn became Winter's nanny as Ashley worked. She was most recently interning at Head Start.



Gwendolyn credits a teacher there for calling 911 right away when Ashley didn't show up to work earlier this month.



"We kept looking for her but we knew something was wrong," said Owen.



Their search turned into friends trying to find solace with each other, reading Valentine's Day cards they never got to give to Ashley and bringing in wreaths with notes written in her memory, honoring how in her short time in Boulder, changed them for the better.

"All her friends were struggling to process this," said Gwendolyn.



"I think you always think you will always have more time but we didn't," said Owen.



The one-year-old baby was found with her father Adam Densmore in Oklahoma. He faces first degree murder charges in Ashley's death and will be extradited back to Colorado.

Investigators believe Ashley's remains may be found in several different states. Her daughter is still with child protective services.



