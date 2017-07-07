KUSA
Fans of breakdancing will love this convention coming to Denver

The BREAKIN' CONVENTION is at the Buell Theatre, but there will be events all around the DCPA

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 12:27 PM. MDT July 07, 2017

DENVER – You don’t have to be a hip-hop enthusiast to appreciate a show coming to Denver in November.

Sadler's Wells' critically acclaimed international hip hop dance theatre festival, BREAKIN' CONVENTION, will take over the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on November 4 and 5.

Attendees will get a chance to see world champion b-boy crews perform their best moves on stage.

The convention also includes dance workshops, graffiti, DJs and freestyle sessions.

Founder and artistic director of the convention, Jonzi D, stopped by 9NEWS to talk more about what the audience can expect to see.

Tickets start out at $20, and can be purchased here.

 

 

