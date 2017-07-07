Fans of breakdancing will love this convention coming to Denver

(Photo: Courtesy BREAKIN' CONVENTION)

DENVER – You don’t have to be a hip-hop enthusiast to appreciate a show coming to Denver in November.

Sadler's Wells' critically acclaimed international hip hop dance theatre festival, BREAKIN' CONVENTION, will take over the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on November 4 and 5.

Attendees will get a chance to see world champion b-boy crews perform their best moves on stage.

(Photo: Courtesy BREAKIN' CONVENTION)

The convention also includes dance workshops, graffiti, DJs and freestyle sessions.

Founder and artistic director of the convention, Jonzi D, stopped by 9NEWS to talk more about what the audience can expect to see.

Tickets start out at $20, and can be purchased here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV