Fashion show proceeds to help out teens in need

DENVER - The proceeds for a fashion show in Denver Saturday night will aim to help teens in tough situations turn their lives around.

The fifth annual Urban Nights Denver is taking place at Mile High Station starting at 7 p.m.

Organizers say it’s the city’s largest outdoor urban fashion show, and that they hope to raise $500,000 for three local charities.

This year’s charity partners include Urban Peak, The Danny Dietz Foundation and La Academia at The Denver Inner City Parish.

And if music is more your thing, 90’s rap icons, Salt-N-Pepa, will hit the stage starting at 9 p.m.

Online registration for the event is closed, but you can still get tickets at the door.

You can find more information here: http://bit.ly/1EfvBlM

