Final preps underway for fireworks show over Dillion Reservoir

Final preps are underway for the Frisco 4th of July fireworks show. (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

SUMMIT COUNTY - Just off the shore of the Dillon Reservoir near Frisco, Jeff Berino and his crew are setting up the Frisco 4th of July fireworks show.

“This is about a three-day effort to set up this show,” Berino said.

The tradition dates back to 600 A.D., when the Chinese put a form of gunpowder in bamboo shoots to make early firecrackers.

These days, fireworks are used to celebrate our nation’s independence – going back to our first 4th of July in 1777.

“It gives us time to remember our freedom and what it’s all about,” Berino said.

It’s something Berino has been doing for more than three decades with his first professional show starting back in 1980.

He does all the set up work in his spare time, and works a day job as Fire Chief in Summit County.

“We have fine-tuned this show over the past 38 years,” Berino said.

The fireworks show has everything fired out of tubes sent out over the water of the Dillon Reservoir, which is not only safer but is a much better show.

Wake up with a bang! Small preview of the Frisco fireworks show over the Dillon Reservoir. @9NEWS #9newsmornings #HappyFourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/HxdIDKUEz4 — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) July 4, 2017

“’It’s beautiful over the water, we get a great echo off the mountains, we get reflection off the water,” Berino said.

In all, 58 pages of script help time a show that has two miles of wire run to set off around 2,000 pounds of fireworks, all of it launched in about 24 minutes for tens of thousands of people to see.

“We’re firing up 1600 shells in a show that will last exactly 24 minutes and 6 seconds and Frisco estimates there are between 50 to 60 thousand people watching this show,” Berino said.

The show starts at 9:30 p.m. and can be seen in many places around the Dillon area.

“Leave the show to the professionals, do not use fireworks from out of state because they can and will start fires,” Berino said.

