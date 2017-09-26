Game of Thrones concert coming back to Denver

(Photo: Courtsey LiveNation)

DENVER - Want to be transported to Westeros without fear of being burned alive by a dragon or speared by the Night King?

A live orchestra concert featuring music from the HBO series Game of Thrones is coming to the Pepsi Center in 2018.

The tour was announced on Facebook Tuesday.

Featuring GoT composer Ramin Djawadi, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will be at over 40 venues around Europe, Canada and the U.S. between May and October 2018.

The show first came to Denver last March.

The Pepsi Center show is scheduled for September 14, 2018 at 8 p.m. at the Pepsi Center.

Tickets officially go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. Presale tickets are now available using promo codes available on Facebook, with HBO memberships and for CITI card members.

