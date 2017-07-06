KUSA
Close
Breaking News Protests ahead of G20 summit
Close

Grab your cow ears, Chick-fil-A is giving out free sandwiches

Jane Mo, KUSA 2:33 PM. MDT July 06, 2017

DENVER - The chicken sandwich chain that uses a cow character to encourage people to "eat more chicken" has a challenge for their loyal customers.  

Dress like a cow, and win free chicken.  Chick-fil-A will give out free sandwiches and other entrées to customers who dress like cows on July 11.

The rules? Wear anything that resembles a cow and you get the reward.

Here are some photos from previous years for inspiration: 

You could wear a full cow onesie

 

A post shared by AMBER GREGG (@missamberdiva) on

 

Or even just a hood with ears 

 

Get creative!

 

A post shared by lmog1 (@lmog1) on

The event will go from opening time until 7 p.m. on July 11.

As we saw Thursday morning outside Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Highlands Ranch, people will do a lot for free chicken.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories