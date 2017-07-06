Grab your cow ears, Chick-fil-A is giving out free sandwiches

DENVER - The chicken sandwich chain that uses a cow character to encourage people to "eat more chicken" has a challenge for their loyal customers.
Dress like a cow, and win free chicken. Chick-fil-A will give out free sandwiches and other entrées to customers who dress like cows on July 11.
The rules? Wear anything that resembles a cow and you get the reward.
Here are some photos from previous years for inspiration:
You could wear a full cow onesie
Or even just a hood with ears
Get creative!
The event will go from opening time until 7 p.m. on July 11.
As we saw Thursday morning outside Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Highlands Ranch, people will do a lot for free chicken.
