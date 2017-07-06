Grab your cow ears, Chick-fil-A is giving out free sandwiches

File photo (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER - The chicken sandwich chain that uses a cow character to encourage people to "eat more chicken" has a challenge for their loyal customers.

Dress like a cow, and win free chicken. Chick-fil-A will give out free sandwiches and other entrées to customers who dress like cows on July 11.

The rules? Wear anything that resembles a cow and you get the reward.

Here are some photos from previous years for inspiration:

You could wear a full cow onesie

A post shared by AMBER GREGG (@missamberdiva) on Jul 12, 2016 at 11:56am PDT

Or even just a hood with ears

A post shared by Stuff Steph Sews (@stuff_steph_sews) on Oct 28, 2016 at 3:57pm PDT

Get creative!

A post shared by lmog1 (@lmog1) on Jul 12, 2016 at 3:39pm PDT

The event will go from opening time until 7 p.m. on July 11.

As we saw Thursday morning outside Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Highlands Ranch, people will do a lot for free chicken.

(Photo: SKY9)

© 2017 KUSA-TV