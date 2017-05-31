Historic Denver walking tours begin on Saturday

Capitol Hill walking tour. (Photo: KUSA FILE)

DENVER - Learn about the rich history of Denver while making a dent in those 10,000 recommended steps per day.

Historic Denver will kick off their fourth season of walking tours on Saturday, June 3.

New this year is walking tour offerings along 16th Street, where guests will learn how the ever-evolving "Main Street" of Denver became a destination for retail and entertainment.

Historic Denver launched the walking tours in 2014 to inspire residents to engage in the city’s local history through studying its agriculture.

“Historic Denver Walking Tours provide just the right mix of history, architecture and fascinating stories to bring Denver’s history and personality alive, giving participants a sense of what it felt like to arrive in and live in Denver at the turn of the 20th century,” Outreach and Tour Coordinator Shannon Schaefer said in a release.

The group also offers tours throughout the week in LoDo, Capitol Hill and Larimer Square.

Tours generally last about 90 minutes and cost between $15 to $20 to join.

2017 tours run through October 31.

For more information on specific tours, go to: http://bit.ly/2qGwh0B

