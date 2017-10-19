Hit one-woman show to hold benefit performance

"Ain't Never Met a Stranger - Stories From the Passenger Seat" will raise money for the scholarship fund at the Early Learning School at the Jewish Community Center on Sat. Oct. 19. (Photo: Kari Knutson)

Kari Knutson's one-woman show will hold a benefit performance for the scholarship fund of the Early Learning School of the Jewish Community Center in Denver.

The performance of "Ain't Never Met a Stranger: Stories From the Passenger Seat" will be on Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m.

The show will be held at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Jewish Community Center at 350 S. Dahlia Street (near Alameda and Leetsdale).

Debbie Scheer and Liat will also be performing.

Tickets are $25 (which includes a drink) and can be purchased online.

