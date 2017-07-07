9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - Whether you’re looking to have a laid-back weekend or get outside and attend a festival – the first weekend of summer in Colorado is full of fun events to check out.

Buskerfest – June 23 and 24 – http://bit.ly/2rHkX5j

The Plaza at Union Station is hosting the party you won’t want to miss this weekend.

Buskerfest features an impressive lineup of street performers, live bands, face-painters and interactive workshops.

And what other event in the state is officially kicked off with a hula hooping flash mob?

Buskerfest runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is free, but all monetary donations will benefit Arts Street – an organization that encourages high-risk you to channel their artistic abilities.

Summer Used Book Sale – June 21 through 24 – http://bit.ly/2faQ4PD

Get a great deal while stocking up on books for your summer reading list.

The Denver Public Library downtown is hosting their annual Summer Used Book Sale through Saturday.

That means you’ll have your choice of more than 60,000 books, CDs and DVDs – all at a great price.

Make sure to go green by bringing your own bags to haul your new books.

Cash, credits cards and checks are all accepted.

Highlands Ranch Music Arts Festival – June 24 through 25 – http://bit.ly/28QjAYQ

One of the great parts about Colorado during summer is enjoying live music in an outdoor setting.

At the Highlands Ranch Music Arts Festival, attendees will be treated to two days of performances by music ensembles across the state.

Over a dozen bands are scheduled to perform throughout the weekend at Civic Green Park along Ridgeline Boulevard.

Arts and crafts will be sold by vendors, along with plenty of options for food and drinks.

Corey Rose's 7th annual benefit concert – June 24 – http://on9news.tv/2sZbBWk

The 7th annual Wishes and Heroes Benefit concert is something Corey Rose started in honor of her dad who was a firefighter that passed away from leukemia.

9-year-old Reagan will be Make-A-Wish Colorado's 5,000th wish and they are going all out for it, hence the reason we need to raise a lot of money for them to do it up right.

For the cost of a $20 ticket, you get to see two bands, hang out with firefighters, wish kids and 9NEWS talent -- all outside of the Hard Rock Cafe on the 16th Street Mall.

The event raises money for Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Colorado Professional Firefighters Foundation, a board Cory serves on.

If you can't make it, you can donate online. 9NEWS is a sponsor and has given a $5,000 matching gift for all money raised online.

Sand in the City – June 24 through 25 – http://bit.ly/24hXVOj

Enjoy a beach party without the scorching temperatures in Arvada this weekend.

Sand in the City at Ralston Park features a bunch of giant sculptures built by local artists.

Aside from sand castles, attendees can enjoy live music and Luaus both days of the festival.

There’s also plenty of options for kids – like a giant sandbox, bouncy castle and free face painting.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids under 12.

Unicorn Festival – June 25 – http://bit.ly/2sZw9in

A Mermaid Lagoon, a Bubble Tower, a Princess Palace, and an Oracle Oasis – these are all things you can expect to experience at the Unicorn Festival in Littleton on Saturday.

The magical festival is hosted at Clement Park, and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say it’s the perfect event for anyone who loves imagination and fun. And you’ll get the chance to take selfies with mythological creatures and princesses.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Want to get in for free? Volunteer for any three-hour shift at the festival and admission for the day will be waived.

Frederick in Flight - June 23 through 25 – http://bit.ly/2rHh2Wj

It's time to get high, guys.

Frederick in Flight, a hot air balloon festival in Weld County, is kicking off this weekend for the seventh year.

More than 30 hot air balloons and parachutists will fill the sky as soon as the sun comes up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings at Centennial Park.

The family-friendly event will feature live music, food vendors, a beer and wine garden and plenty activities for the kiddos.

Whether the balloons will get up, up and way is weather permitting, so keep an eye here before you head out.

A silent auction benefiting the Carbon Valley Relay for Life will be held in the beer garden.

Want to be a part of this? Volunteers are still needed!

Coors Light South Platte RiverFest – June 24 through 25 – http://bit.ly/25yhLuy

Have ever wondered what it’s like to paddleboard but haven’t found the time to try?

The South Platte Riverfest offers you a free chance to learn – along with a bunch of other water-related entertainment this weekend.

Those more comfortable on the water can participate in a kayak or tube race.

Music performances, fitness classes and a kid zone location are some other features of the festival.

Over 20,000 people attended last year, and organizers expect even more to turn out for this year’s festival.

Cherry Blossom Festival – June 24 through 26 – http://bit.ly/2sZrIEd

Fans of taiko drumming, teriyaki chicken, sake and Japanese culture in general won’t want to miss this weekend’s festival in LoDo.

The Cherry Blossom Festival – located 19th and Lawrence streets – features a variety of demonstrations, a Japanese-themed marketplace and a free craft area for kids.

The CBF is the only Japanese/Japanese American cultural festival in the region.

Admission is free for all.

