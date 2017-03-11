Minecraft enthusiasts compete in Boulder tournament

Super League Game’s event Minecraft City Champs. (Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER - Playing video games on the big screen might sound like a dream to many kids.

That dream became a reality for some on Saturday who faced off in Super League Game’s event Minecraft City Champs.

The group of Minecraft enthusiasts faced off in Minecraft themed games including capture the flag and soccer.

The tournament is still in the qualifying rounds. The top finishers of the Denver Drakes team will face off against the champions from other cities around the country.

There will be three additional qualifying rounds that will be held at the 16 Century Theatre in Boulder.

The remaining events will be held every Saturday morning through April 1 at 10:30 a.m., with the championship round taking place this summer. Anyone from age 6-16 is eligible for the competition.

For more information, or to register for the remaining rounds, click here.

