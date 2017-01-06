National Western Stock Show begins in Denver

The National Western Stock Show begins on Saturday. (Photo: Chris Cheline, KUSA)

DENVER – It's a tradition that dates back 135 years.

For some, the National Western Stock show offers a brief glimpse back to a different time in Denver's history.

For others, it can be their two biggest weeks of the year.

“This is the Super Bowl for angus shows,” Sharee Sankey said.

She would know. This is her 55th time coming. She made the trip from Kansas.

It’s a useful ananlogy for city slickers who may not understand this game. Like any hard working coach these herdsmen and women get up with the sun - all to prepare for the big game and the big hype.

Breeders from U.S., Canada, and other countries come here every year. The biggest attraction? The players.

“This one will weigh 1750 pounds,” says Tammy Foose, sizing up her cow Kitty.

These star players get the star treatment too. Blow dryers, brushes, baths, and a team at their beckoned call are just some of the luxuries these cattle enjoy.

“Everything that we do to them is pretty much what a woman would do at a beauty shop,” Sankey said.

Looking good is a must with competition this fierce. At least 500 head of Angus will be at the complex – top end certified Angus beef. Besides the judges these coaches are also looking to impress clients to purchase their cattle.

Sankey has tasted victory in the past.

“We've had champion bull 2 times here at the National Western. The most exhilarating thing that we've ever had," she said.

A super feeling you get from a super bull.

(© 2017 KUSA)